Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit

Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts, becoming her fifth career hit on each list. AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Chappell Roan performs onstage during weekend two, day three of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Getty Images

Just under a month ago, Chappell Roan released her latest single “The Subway.” The pop singer had already performed the tune live, and die-hard fans were familiar with it and had been asking for a studio version for a long time.

The current holder of the Grammy for Best New Artist unleashed the track in late July, and it soon became a big win on the Billboard charts. As “The Subway” begins to fall on almost every ranking on which it appears, the cut launches on several additional tallies in the United States, adding to Roan’s growing list of favorites.

“The Subway” Debuts on Multiple Pop Radio Charts

“The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts this frame. The only one of the three pop radio rankings it has yet to crack is the Adult Contemporary roster, which is typically slower to incorporate new releases. This week, “The Subway” opens at No. 36 on the Adult Pop Airplay list and one spot beneath that slot, at No. 37, on the Pop Airplay chart.

Chappell Roan’s Fifth Career Hit

Roan collects a fifth career win on both charts as “The Subway” debuts. The track is just getting started, so it’s not surprising that it stands as her lowest-peaking cut so far. “The Subway” grabs that distinction from “The Giver,” Roan’s only other 2025 release, which peaked at No. 27 on Pop Airplay and No. 32 on Adult Pop Airplay.

“Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe!” Reached No. 1

Roan has collected a pair of champions on the Pop Airplay chart, as both “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe!” led the charge, while “Hot to Go!” peaked at No. 9. Over on the Adult Pop Airplay list, only “Pink Pony Club” ruled, while “Good Luck, Babe!” climbed to No. 9 and “Hot to Go!” missed the top 10 by just one space.

“The Subway” Falls on Other Billboard Charts

Three weeks into its time on several other Billboard rankings, “The Subway” is on the decline. On the Hot 100, the track opened at No. 3 and it is now down to No. 28. The cut also falls on the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, as well as both of Billboard’s worldwide tallies. Roan initially launched the track inside the top 10 on all of those lists, though it slips again this frame.