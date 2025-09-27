Chapter 2’ Coming To Streaming?

“The Strangers : Chapter 2” partial poster. Lionsgate

The Strangers: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2024 slasher horror hit The Strangers: Chapter 1, is new in theaters. When will the film be available to stream at home?

Featuring the return of director Renny Harlin and star Madelaine Petsch, The Strangers: Chapter 2 opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The summary for the film reads, “The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started.

“With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

Rated R, The Strangers: Chapter 2 also stars Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath.

Currently, the only place you can see The Strangers: Chapter 2 is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

When The Strangers: Chapter 2 comes to the home entertainment market, the first place you’ll be able to see the film is on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Generally, new films cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase on PVOD or $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours. New PVOD releases are typically available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

Lionsgate, the studio behind The Strangers: Chapter 2, typically has a three-week to a one-month window between its films’ theatrical and PVOD releases.

For example, Lionsgate’s Hurry Up Tomorrow opened in theaters on May 16 and debuted on PVOD three weeks later, on June 6. After that, the studio’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, opened in theaters on June 6 and arrived on PVOD on arrived on PVOD about three and a half weeks later, on July 1.

More recently, Lionsgate’s Americana opened in theaters on Aug. 16 and pivoted to PVOD just over a month later, on Sept. 16.

If The Strangers: Chapter 2 follows the same release pattern, the film should be released anytime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, since new films on PVOD generally come out on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’ First?

Since Lionsgate has a Pay 1 window deal with STARZ, the streaming app will get The Strangers: Chapter 2 first.

Generally, it takes three and a half to four months for Lionsgate films to arrive on STARZ after their theatrical premieres. Flight Risk, for example, arrived on streaming video on demand on STARZ on May 24, exactly four months after it opened in theaters on Jan. 24.

More recently, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina arrived on STARZ on Sept. 25, about three and a half months after its theatrical release on June 6.

Should The Strangers: Chapter 2 follow the same release pattern, then viewers can expect the film to arrive anytime between Jan. 9, 2026, and Jan. 23, 2026, since new films typically arrive on the platform on Fridays.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is new in theaters nationwide on Friday.

