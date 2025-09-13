Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:53
MemeCore
M$2.16648+12.54%
Union
U$0.00949-0.52%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0705+0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1318+2.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016829+5.36%

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA), has reacted to the new lawsuit between Coinbase and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a post on X, Hoskinson expressed sarcasm at the requirement by the regulatory body for crypto entities to register.

Charles Hoskinson calls out SEC’s “Register” narrative

For context, former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, while in office, constantly told crypto companies to “Just come in and register.” Gensler insisted that exchanges and crypto projects need to register and comply with securities law.

You Might Also Like

Hoskinson, referencing a post from Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, has called out the SEC for not following its own rules. Notably, Grewal alleged that the SEC under Gensler destroyed some internal memos that would have been useful in their legal proceedings.

According to Grewal, Coinbase is seeking expedited discovery and sanctions, as well as the production of any remaining communications that could aid their case.

As per Hoskinson, it is hypocrisy for the SEC to fine crypto firms billions of dollars for not keeping records, yet they violate the same rules. In his words, “I’m sure Gary can come in and register.”

The Cardano founder is sarcastically suggesting that since the regulatory body is violating record-keeping laws, then maybe Gensler should also come to register for accountability.

Coinbase’s multiple legal battles

Coinbase is caught in a series of legal battles and appears determined to put up a fight to defend itself. 

You Might Also Like

At the end of July, Paul Grewal had submitted a legal brief challenging the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This was to counter the FDIC’s move to dismiss Coinbase’s lawsuit, which accused the agency of trying to push crypto firms out of the financial space.

Meanwhile, in Oregon, Coinbase is also arguing that the state has no legal authority to enforce crypto regulations independent of U.S. federal laws.

Coinbase insists all its legal battles are to provide regulatory clarity to the crypto sector.

Source: https://u.today/charles-hoskinson-issues-epic-response-to-latest-coinbase-vs-sec-legal-feud

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015878+7.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.2305-0.97%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03639+6.87%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02996-2.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!