Charlotte Hornets, Judi Health Agree To Multi-Year Jersey Patch Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:49
Lamelo Ball Jersey Render

Charlotte Hornets PR

The Charlotte Hornets and Judi Health are coming together and forming a relationship that will have an immediate and lasting impact in the Charlotte community and beyond. The Hornets and Judi Health, a rapidly growing force in the health technology industry, have announced today that they have signed a long-term multi-year deal that will have Judi Health be the Exclusive Jersey Patch Partner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Judi Health – founded in 2017 is a company whose mission began with a focus on pharmacy benefits, and with their recent rebrand have expanded their services to include healthcare administration as well. With such a change that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on people, they deemed the Charlotte Hornets as the perfect partner to aid their growth and share in their new mission and vision.

“I like that they’re a growth oriented organization, you’re seeing it in their commitment to building in the community of Charlotte, I like that they’re focused on the community of Charlotte, that’s a big part of any partnership for us, the reflection of your involvement in your community,” said Judi Health CEO AJ Loiacono.

Charlotte Hornets Judi Health Logo Photo

Charlotte Hornets PR

With this partnership, the Judi Health logo will be featured on all Charlotte Hornets team jerseys and these new jerseys will be available at the Hornets Fan Shop in Spectrum Center on October 21st at 11 a.m. Moving forward, Judi Health will also be the annual presenting partner for the Hornets city jersey unveiling.

“They are a technology organization that’s really driving change, we are an NBA team that’s driving change, but most importantly together we want to drive impact. We’re going to be doing a lot of things together from an integrated partnership standpoint, including investing in the community, connecting in the community, and reaching audiences across the country. Said Charlotte Hornets head of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston.

A focal point of this partnership from both sides is a deep desire to serve the Charlotte community for the foreseeable future. This desire is something that initially got the ball rolling on this partnership, and helped cultivate a connection between both parties that led to them joining together. Oftentimes in the NBA, teams are solely focused on just the on-court product above all else, this is not the case with the Charlotte Hornets.

With a fairly new ownership group taking the reins, this partnership with Judi Health is making it abundantly clear that the Hornets value serving their community as well as winning basketball games.

An example of the community impact that this deal has made possible is the investment into a 100,000 square foot practice facility which will not only give Hornets players access to state of the art equipment but will also be made available to the public for orthopedic care as well.

“The Charlotte Hornets are an internationally recognized brand that everybody respects as an organization and as a member of the NBA, so for us as we continue to strengthen our brand it’s great to have such a strong ally,” said Judi Health CEO AJ Loiacono.

Another key element in this partnership is Judi Health’s ability as a technology company to enhance the Charlotte Hornets fan app, and subsequently the fan experience. With Judi Health having a bevy of engineers at their company they were able to assist the Hornets in making their fan app become even more refined.

The two organizations will also come together to implement a new community initiative. As part of the agreement, there will be many other marketing and branding elements, including various in-arena signage as well as virtual on-court signage during Hornets games, in addition to several business-to-business initiatives.

“The biggest expectation is that we align and grow together, we’re two evolving organizations that are deeply rooted in innovation and growth,” said Hornets President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “We have a great draft class, we just won NBA Summer League, our number four draft pick Kon Knueppel won Summer League MVP, there’s a lot of energy brewing in Charlotte and we’re serious about turning this organization in the right direction with all the momentum that we have and Judi Health is doing the same, so in the long-term we want to make sure that we’re growing together.”

With these two organizations finding themselves aligned on innovation, growth, and community involvement this will be a strong and fruitful partnership for many years to come.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/09/24/charlotte-hornets-and-judi-health-agree-to-multi-year-jersey-patch-deal/

