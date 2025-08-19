ChatGPT-5 Picks The Meme Coin Most Likely To Replicate Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Legendary 2021 Rally

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 19:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001225-3.77%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601-3.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5538-3.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-2.77%

Shiba Inu Main2 AD 4nXegtRmF4Ub6Aywz WM0Vxxml RTZ8efgpgtgBZLQrwYIPEPQA rJyQg0Bgqt2HSlIVJUX7Mkpiwe eK8r1QWDkLCgpC8F8zXzexsJq GDJ05txgSzh7z Q9O YNYX4eRd m1Hdw?key=gjlYa sH9SlwV5Quatb7Xg

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu coin shocked the crypto world with a parabolic run that created a whole new generation of overnight millionaires out of their lunch money. Today, retail traders and institutional desks alike are searching for the next 100x meme coin that will serve as the 2025 crypto bull run’s holy grail. And while every cycle resurrects rumors that SHIB could repeat its legendary breakout, analysts say that the odds of that ever happening again are slim to nil. Gas fees remain high, the burn mechanism is slow, and SHIB whales are actively offloading on retail.

The project still holds cultural weight, but liquidity is rotating into Layer Brett (LBRETT), a newly-launched Ethereum Layer 2 blending meme token energy with Ethereum core infrastructure utility. Available at a price of just $0.0044, LBRETT is being tipped as the next potential “early-stage SHIB with a working engine under the hood.”

Here’s why insiders are betting big on Layer Brett’s crypto presale this month being tipped by ChatGPT-5 as the next coin likely to recreate SHIB’s magical run in 2025.

AD 4nXcNPc ScAmQhyjyB3tkAvM YJXiDej57aVRcldlWJ2MQxH02X9HbwjR65zFQJZz1jCsYqmqoKb88HlBaaVKemHb PLHtkHtxNg5aL3B jdTd6ZZlRuk7OfOubQwxlBn0pZGbamL?key=gjlYa sH9SlwV5Quatb7Xg

Layer Brett vs. Shiba Inu: How does LBRETT stack up against SHIB?

Pure memes like Shiba Inu are so yesterday. Besides its massive market cap severely limiting upside and lack of actual utility 4 years, SHIB has very little going for it in the face of newer, shinier coins with better narratives and greater upside potential like Layer Brett. 

Layer Brett isn’t just a meme despite the branding. It’s also a full service Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution that cuts transaction fees to pennies and boosts settlement speed on the world’s leading smart contract platform. 

Here’s why Layer Brett has strictly better prospects than Shiba Inu:

  • Massive LBRETT staking crypto yields >20,000% APY in early phases.
  • Tethered to Ethereum’s security, momentum, and vast amounts of capital.
  • A transparent crypto presale model designed for community scale.

Institutional frameworks would call this a high-beta asset with asymmetric risk/reward. Degens simply call it the next 100x altcoin.

Shiba Inu coin clinging on to faded glory

SHIB’s epic 2021 run was lightning in a bottle. Today, the dog-themed meme coin faces a bloated market cap, diminishing narrative, and a token burn that can’t keep up with supply. Even retail sentiment calls it dead money compared to low cap crypto gems. Yes, the Shiba Inu coin price action still rallies occasionally, but those moves are simply exit liquidity for earlier whales.

Smart money pivoting into LBRETT

From Telegram to Discord, liquidity is moving toward the Layer Brett crypto presale. The crypto cognoscenti are framing it as the best crypto to buy now, citing its blend of memetic energy and Layer 2 utility on Ethereum. With a fixed supply of 10 billion LBRETT tokens, huge staking incentives, and a $1 million giveaway campaign, it’s capturing both degens and serious crypto investors—including institutions.

Simply put: SHIB was yesterday’s headline. Layer Brett is tomorrow’s.

AD 4nXeZ7nhQqkUOF8wQZu7U8xYXLyT1GQxw6d8aJeh9pD4T6RyaXGGS8s0w7X Imk2E5j5APDhzwzz8rPfq0XCEBhTdnqD74B85 Go4hfMQ Rk1wXFRYB OO z14KUe6fUrwC7gLxr6?key=gjlYa sH9SlwV5Quatb7Xg

Don’t miss out on the next big crypto presale of 2025

Shiba Inu created wealth in 2021, but it’s far past its sell-by date. Today’s asymmetric upside is in Layer Brett, offering memetic explosiveness, Ethereum utility, and discounted early-entry pricing. At $0.0044, the upside is biblical.

Here’s the thing—the presale isn’t waiting for anyone. Don’t be the investor chasing tepid SHIB pumps like it’s 2021. Position yourself early in the cycle’s blue chip in Layer Brett.

Don’t miss the chance to get in early on a project where meme meets mechanism and where the next 100x meme coin could be born.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)