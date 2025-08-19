ChatGPT-5 sets date when Dogecoin will hit $1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-4.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,335.09-2.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038-0.39%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001052-6.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.97%

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is experiencing short-term bearish sentiment in line with the broader market. 

Despite this momentum, Finbold sought insights from OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 model, which outlined several scenarios that could push Dogecoin to $1.

As of press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, down over 1% in the past 24 hours and about 0.5% lower on the week.

DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

DOGE’s path to $1

On the question of when Dogecoin might reach the coveted $1 milestone, ChatGPT-5 projects that the meme coin is unlikely to achieve that level before 2026.

At its current price of around $0.22, DOGE would need a 355% rally to hit $1. While such gains are not unprecedented, the token soared more than 65,000% during its 2020–2021 cycle; the present environment is far less favorable.

Inflation, tighter liquidity conditions, and competition from newer tokens like PEPE and WIF are expected to limit near-term upside. Even in a strong crypto rally fueled by the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) halving cycle, ChatGPT-5 sees Dogecoin’s best-case scenario through 2025 as a climb toward $0.35 and $0.50.

DOGE’s realistic window to $1

The more realistic window for DOGE to test $1, according to the model, will come during the next major Bitcoin cycle peak projected for 2027 and 2028. Historically, the coin has needed speculative mania to exceed its fair value.

Potential catalysts such as Elon Musk integrating DOGE into X payments or the approval of a Dogecoin ETF could provide the speculative boost needed for a breakout during that period.

ChatGPT-5 outlook on DOGE’s path to $1. Source: ChatGPT

Beyond 2028, however, the outlook becomes more uncertain. With an inflationary supply of five billion new tokens issued annually, sustaining momentum at higher valuations will be difficult. Without a stronger utility beyond its meme status, Dogecoin risks being overshadowed by newer projects.

In summary, ChatGPT-5 stressed that Dogecoin is unlikely to hit $1 before 2026, with the most realistic chance falling in the 2027 and 2028 window. Failure to capitalize on that cycle could mean the milestone never materializes.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-sets-date-when-dogecoin-will-hit-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)