ChatGPT-5 sets date when Ethereum will hit $5,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:29
NEAR
NEAR$2.511-3.23%
Threshold
T$0.01652+0.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.05871+3.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.62+4.58%
GET
GET$0.01--%

Ethereum (ETH) is within touching distance of a historic milestone. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is trading at $4,607 on August 25, 2025, down as much as 3% on the day but still hovering near yesterday’s peak of $4,948, which marked a new all-time high.

Institutions are increasingly prioritizing Ethereum over Bitcoin, citing its dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scaling through layer-2 networks, ETH exchange-traded funds recorded $3 billion in inflows, outpacing Bitcoin ETFs by a ratio of 17:1 last week.

At the same time, technical indicators reveal both strength and caution. Ethereum’s relative strength index (RSI) has reached 75, suggesting overbought conditions that could trigger short-term pullbacks. 

Analysts also note that unstaking queues and regulatory seizures remain risks worth monitoring. Yet, macro forces are providing fuel for the uptrend. With the Federal Reserve signaling interest rate cuts and the long-awaited Pectra upgrade now live, Ethereum is benefiting from both monetary policy tailwinds and structural network improvements.

ChatGPT-5 predicts when Ethereum price with hit $5,000

To get a clearer outlook, Finbold prompted ChatGPT-5, the latest version of OpenAI’s large language model, to weigh in on when ETH could decisively clear the $5,000 threshold. 

The AI pointed out that ETH has already “tagged $4,948,” leaving the ceiling “paper-thin,” while stressing that this rally is built on “sustained demand and real infrastructure adoption” rather than speculative hype.

However, ChatGPT-5 also cautioned against expecting a straight-line move higher:

ChatGPT-5’s call says Ethereum will clear $5,000 before the end of August 2025. If momentum holds into September, ETH could establish a higher trading base between $5,200 and $5,600, rather than simply spiking above the milestone once.

ChatGPT-5 predicts Ethereum price. Source: Finbold/ChatGPT

For Ethereum investors, that makes the next week pivotal. If ETF demand persists and macro conditions stay supportive, the long-awaited $5,000 breakout may be only days away.

Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-sets-date-when-ethereum-will-hit-5000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.21879-0.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.114-3.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019709-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Share
Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
CROSS
CROSS$0.21879-0.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0551-17.76%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14324-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Share
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
Share
PANews2025/07/06 22:28
Share

Trending News

More

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto