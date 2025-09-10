ChatGPT-5’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies come in two categories: some dominate the headlines for a while until the hype subsides, and a new meme coin comes to replace them; others, however, present more long-term opportunities.

When asked which three cryptocurrencies it would hold forever, OpenAI’s latest large language model, ChatGPT-5, selected a combination of two market leaders and one less suspected competitor: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA).

Cardano was the most notable pick, with a peer-to-peer review approach and more practical uses, which the artificial intelligence (AI) model highlighted as strong catalysts for long-term survival in the crypto space.

The list is thus largely unchanged from our last query in August, which consisted of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink (LINK) as the “infrastructure bet” indispensable to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which has now been replaced by Cardano.

ChatGPT’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

Bitcoin, “the digital gold”

Currently trading at around $112,300, up 96% over the past year, Bitcoin has long been known as the “digital gold” given the fact that it is the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency. 

Institutional adoption has also grown, with banks, hedge funds, and even governments increasingly relying on it as a hedge against inflation.

ChatGPT also singled out its proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism and over a decade of uninterrupted operation. 

Ethereum, “the smart contract giant” 

Trading at $4,365 at the time of writing, Ethereum stood out to ChatGPT as “the smart contract giant”. Indeed, Ethereum’s blockchain powers decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other DeFi projects, so the asset is more versatile than a mere currency. 

The transition to Ethereum 2.0 and proof-of-stake (PoS) also reduces energy usage and introduces scaling solutions such as sharding, which the AI suggests will make the network more future-proof. 

Cardano, “the research-driven blockchain”

Priced at around $0.88 at press time, Cardano is known for its research-driven approach to blockchain development. 

The cryptocurrency prioritizes security, scalability, and sustainability through peer-reviewed protocol upgrades. Additionally, its PoS consensus, Ouroboros, is built around energy efficiency and is thus more environmentally friendly than some larger blockchains. 

Equally important, Cardano focuses on real-world applications, particularly in developing regions, which enhances decentralization and long-term viability, according to the language learning model (LLM).

