ChatGPT Names a Newcomer as Dogecoin’s Biggest Rival in 2025, Says Shiba Inu and Bonk Don’t Even Come Close

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 00:00
Memecoins are having another significant moment in 2025, and ChatGPT just stirred the pot by naming Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as the most important rival to Dogecoin this year. That is a bold call, especially since Shiba Inu and Bonk are usually mentioned in the same breath as DOGE. But the argument is straightforward. While SHIB and BONK are struggling to make a dent, LILPEPE is pushing through with momentum, tech, and hype that feels like something we have not seen since the early Dogecoin runs. At the heart of it is the presale, which is now in stage 11 and is almost entirely sold out at 95.99% filled. The current price sits at $0.0020, after jumping from $0.0019, and once this stage ends, it will climb to $0.0021 in stage 12. Early buyers from stage 1 are already sitting on 100% gains, and even those who buy now still have a clear 50% upside when LILPEPE hits its launch price of $0.0030. Beyond that, projections suggest the token could soar to $0.89, a staggering 44,757% rise from today’s price.

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) Are Losing Ground

Shiba Inu remains a household name in the meme world, trading recently around $0.0000135 with a market cap close to $8 billion. It has built an ecosystem and a committed base, but its growth has slowed. The coin relies heavily on burn mechanics and side projects, which keep it afloat, but do not spark the raw hype that drives massive new adoption. Bonk, the Solana-based meme token, has been making noise in the Solana community, but it still trades for a fraction of a cent, and its reach is nowhere near what Dogecoin or Shiba Inu enjoy. It is gaining traction among traders who like Solana’s speed but have not penetrated mainstream attention. That is where LILPEPE is standing out. Unlike SHIB and BONK, this project is not just riding old hype waves. It is building something fresh that feels both meme-driven and infrastructure solid.

The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Story

Stage 10 of the presale sold out early, raising over $19.3 million, and stage 11 is already past $21 million of its $22.3 million target. More than 13.6 billion tokens have been sold, with only a small window before the price climbs again. These numbers prove one thing: people are buying in fast. The project has also secured credibility by getting listed on CoinMarketCap and passing a Certik audit. This removes significant doubt for investors because transparency and security are in place. Add in the $777k giveaway where ten lucky winners will each grab $77k worth of tokens, and the marketing spark becomes obvious.

Built for 2025 and Beyond, Not 2021

Another reason why ChatGPT and crypto analysts are singling out LILPEPE is its tech. This is not just another ERC20 token floating around. Little Pepe is rolling out a Layer 2 solution designed for memes. That means lower fees, faster speed, and security geared toward community-driven coins. With zero transaction tax, tokenomics also makes it trader-friendly, which explains why whales and regular investors are piling in. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE even topped the memecoin query charts on ChatGPT, beating out Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe itself. That is real-life attention in action: people are searching, asking, and wanting to know more about this project.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu and Bonk may still have loyal bases, but ChatGPT’s call feels spot on. The way LILPEPE has risen from nowhere to dominate memecoin searches, sell out presale stages, lock in trust with CoinMarketCap and Certik, and project a 44,757% rise makes it more than hype. Early Dogecoin investors once had this kind of chance, and many missed it. Dogecoin is still king, but the newcomer is already standing at the gates. For anyone waiting for the next big meme run, LILPEPE is the ticket, and stage 11 is about to close.

