ChatGPT Pulse Launches for Pro Users, Offering Crypto-Ready Daily Briefs

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 04:30
Sam Altman’s ChatGPT Pulse now gives Pro users daily updates with overnight crypto market research and curated trader insights.

 

Sam Altman has unveiled Pulse, a new ChatGPT feature that is about to turn the platform from a reactive chatbot to a proactive digital assistant. 

It is available first to Pro subscribers at $200 per month, and runs overnight to deliver tailored daily updates each morning.

Crypto enthusiasts are especially interested in Pulse because it can track token prices, show major exchange activity, and summarise headlines while they sleep.

How Pulse Works for Crypto Traders

So how does Pulse work? Fior starters, it processes past conversations, user feedback, and connected data from apps such as Gmail and Google Calendar. It then compiles visual cards with updates that can be scanned or expanded for details.

Crypto traders appreciate these cards because they can include overnight market moves for tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB. Users can also browse through top gainers and losers across exchanges or summarise regulatory developments in different regions.

Users who connect their email can wake up to messages from exchanges, brokers or investment newsletters highlighted by Pulse. 

When linked to a calendar, it can even create a daily agenda that factors in market-moving events like earnings calls from listed crypto-related firms or token unlock schedules.

A More Personal Crypto Research Companion

Pulse’s ability to learn from feedback is what makes it useful for those managing crypto portfolios. Users can upvote or downvote reports, request specific topics like “DeFi funding trends” or “layer-2 adoption.” 

They can even refine what appears over time.

OpenAI says that Pulse respects user control. Daily updates expire unless saved as chats or followed up on. This makes sure that traders see only fresh information. All content passes through safety filters to prevent harmful or misleading material.

Pro users can also integrate Pulse with ChatGPT’s memory features. 

Overnight Research Offers Traders an Edge

Pulse’s overnight research is especially appealing to crypto investors, who often wake up to massive price changes. Rather than scanning multiple apps and newsfeeds, users can review five to ten Pulse cards to get a morning overview.

Altman confirmed that compute-heavy products like Pulse are limited to Pro users, while OpenAI expands with partners like Oracle and SoftBank.

The company is attempting to make Pulse more efficient before extending it to Plus subscribers. 

A Possible Crypto-News Rival?

Some see Pulse as a competitor to traditional crypto news outlets and paid newsletters. It delivers bite-sized, AI-curated reports with source citations. This reduces the need to check multiple platforms.

Fry stressed that Pulse is not meant to replace media organisations. It simply aggregates public information and links to sources. This offers convenience rather than original reporting. 

Still, its speed and level of personalisation could affect how crypto traders consume updates.

The AI and Crypto Convergence

Pulse shows just how AI and crypto are merging. Decentralised exchanges and DeFi protocols tend to generate massive amounts of data, and the ability to parse that data quickly is a competitive advantage.

Overall, Pulse may level the playing field between retail traders and larger firms that use expensive analytics tools in a matter of months.

