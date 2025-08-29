Check Out the Best Crypto to Buy Now as Market Retests $4T

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/29 18:35
It’s been a bumpy ride for the crypto market this week, but there’s a silver lining on the horizon as it retested the $4T market cap.

A mix of stronger-than-expected US GDP data and Fed uncertainty has driven market movements over the past 24 hours.

We’ve observed the market’s resilience and traders’ continued optimism despite occasional jitters.

Plus, it casts a light on the fact that there are still plenty of attractive projects to invest in if you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Both have already raised over $10M in their respective presales, showing their potential not just as investments but also as impactful projects.

Economic Data, Fed Jitters Swing Market Today

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) surprised the market yesterday with the country’s best GDP figures in the last eight quarters.

The United States Q2 2025 GDP.

During Q2 2025, the US experienced a 3.3% GDP growth rate, a notable increase from Q1 2025, which declined by 0.5%. It also marks the highest real GDP since Q3 2024’s 3%.

That, along with news that the US government put its macroeconomic data on-chain, has helped bolster yesterday’s trading and push the market back to $4T market cap.

The crypto market's 30-day market cap chart via CoinMarketCap.

However, anxiety brought about by US President Donald Trump’s firing of his Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook tempered the surge, which brought down the market cap to $3.8T at the moment.

Despite this, the market still contains many hidden gems waiting to be discovered. These are usually available at very low prices while offering significant growth potential, making them especially appealing to traders. Here are three that might be worth considering:

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A New Chapter in the Evolution of Bitcoin

As the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to evolve, one thing remains constant: its strong security. However, this is also its Achilles’ heel, making transactions on the blockchain slow and costly.

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) project wants to change that. It aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer 2 powered by a Solana Virtual Machine, making transactions significantly faster and more cost-effective than on the base blockchain.

Besides that, it will increase your $BTC’s usefulness by enabling you to use it for applications like staking and interacting with dApps.

A snippet of the Bitcoin Hyper presale page.

Its native $HYPER token is your key to a variety of benefits on the L2 once it launches. These include exclusive access to certain features and governance rights. Of course, $HYPER will also serve as the official currency for paying gas fees within Bitcoin Hyper.

Each $HYPER token only costs $0.012825, making investing in the project easy and affordable. To get yours, simply follow the instructions in our ‘How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper’ tutorial.

Act quickly, because a new price increase will occur in less than two days. This is your last chance to get $HYPER at such a low price.

If you want to stake your tokens instead, just select that option when purchasing your tokens. Doing so will earn you staking rewards of 88% annual percentage rate.

The project has shown a lot of promise early on and has now raised over $12.6M in its token presale, which establishes it as one of the best crypto to buy now.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Powering the Best Wallet Ecosystem

As the cryptocurrency market becomes more mainstream, so will the need for crypto wallets. This is why the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale is already pumping to power its wallet of the same name.

As Best Wallet’s native token, $BEST provides access to benefits like low transaction fees, governance rights, and early access to projects in the Token Launchpad.

The Best Wallet Ecosystem featured on the Best Wallet Token presale page.

If you already have Best Wallet, $BEST will give you more reasons to love the app. If it’s your first time using a crypto wallet, the token will elevate your experience.

Priced at $0.025545, the token is available via the official Best Wallet Token website and the Best Wallet app. You can make it an investment or a passive income tool with its 88% p.a. staking reward rate.

Naturally, you can HODL $BEST if you’re in it for the long haul. According to our Best Wallet Token price prediction, it has the potential to hit a high of $0.82 in 2030 when the number of crypto owners grows.

3. BlockchainFX ($BFX) – Enjoy Daily $USDT Rewards When You Stake

BlockchainFX is a next-generation platform that provides access to TradFi and crypto assets, including stocks, forex, ETFs, and Bitcoin.

The exchange charges a fee for each trade, with 30% going to the company and 70% sent to the BFX Community Pool.

Every day, BlockChainFX allocates up to 25K $USDT for its staking rewards to holders of its $BFX token.

Snippet of the BlockchainFX presale page.

To receive staking rewards, you need to get your $BFX tokens through BlockchainFX’s presale page. Each token costs $0.021, but since your share of the staking rewards depends on how many tokens you hold, buying more is definitely better.

Aside from the daily rewards, you’ll be able to get other perks, like exclusive bonus trading credits and a limited-edition $BFX Visa credit card.

The presale also gives you the chance to get a token with a high profit potential. That’s because the $BFX token’s value will increase to $0.05 each when they’re launched in major exchanges. If you’re after major gains, $BFX is worth a look.

For more information on the project, check out the BlockchainFX whitepaper.

The Crypto Market is Here to Stay

Downturns are normal in any market, and the crypto market is no exception. Despite this, we’ve seen repeatedly that these downturns are only temporary and often serve as a prelude to another bull run. Its retest of $4T is yet another proof of that.

In the meantime, you can also consider token presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST). Their mix of low price and high growth potential makes them an attractive investment if you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
