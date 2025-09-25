TLDRs: Chery Automobile shares jumped 11.2% on Hong Kong IPO debut but fell by 6.7% at close. The $1.2 billion IPO was heavily oversubscribed, signaling strong investor interest in Chery. Funds from the IPO will focus on vehicle R&D and next-generation automotive development. Chery’s stock experienced a classic pump-and-dump pattern during its first day of [...] The post Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs: Chery Automobile shares jumped 11.2% on Hong Kong IPO debut but fell by 6.7% at close. The $1.2 billion IPO was heavily oversubscribed, signaling strong investor interest in Chery. Funds from the IPO will focus on vehicle R&D and next-generation automotive development. Chery’s stock experienced a classic pump-and-dump pattern during its first day of [...] The post Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.

Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:30
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01025-8,48%
1
1$0,011722-9,26%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03037-4,22%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,005384-11,85%

TLDRs:

  • Chery Automobile shares jumped 11.2% on Hong Kong IPO debut but fell by 6.7% at close.
  • The $1.2 billion IPO was heavily oversubscribed, signaling strong investor interest in Chery.
  • Funds from the IPO will focus on vehicle R&D and next-generation automotive development.
  • Chery’s stock experienced a classic pump-and-dump pattern during its first day of trading.

Chery Automobile (CHERY) made a striking entrance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, as its shares climbed 11.2% shortly after trading commenced.

The rise reflected investor enthusiasm for the Chinese automaker, known for its Chery, Jetour, and iCAR brands, amid a growing appetite for electric and smart vehicles.

The stock opened at HK$34.20, above the IPO price of HK$30.75 per share, which was the top end of its indicated range. Early momentum in the stock suggested strong confidence in Chery’s growth prospects, marking the company’s IPO as the second-largest in Hong Kong this year.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (9973.HK)

Oversubscribed Offering Signals Strong Demand

Chery’s IPO raised a total of US$1.2 billion, with 297.4 million shares sold to the public. Institutional investors were particularly eager, oversubscribing the tranche 11.6 times, while retail investors covered their portion an astonishing 308 times, according to company filings.

Key cornerstone investors purchased nearly half of the total offering, with US$587 million in commitments. Among them, China’s Enterprise Mixed-Ownership Reform Fund acquired approximately US$190 million in shares, and private equity group Hillhouse subscribed for US$60 million.

The heavy demand reflects the market’s high expectations for Chery as it expands into next-generation vehicles.

IPO Proceeds Target Vehicle Innovation

Last week, Chery announced plans to allocate 35% of the raised funds to research and development of new passenger vehicles.

An additional 25% will be directed toward developing next-generation automotive technologies over the next three years. These investments signal Chery’s ambition to strengthen its position in the competitive electric and smart vehicle sectors.

Executives emphasized that the company intends to broaden its product portfolio, aiming to deliver more innovative options for domestic and international markets. This strategic allocation of funds is seen as a key factor driving early investor enthusiasm during the IPO debut.

Classic Pump-and-Dump Pattern Emerges

Despite the initial surge, Chery’s stock experienced a sharp sell-off by the end of the trading day. At market close, the price dropped 6.7% to HK$31.92, demonstrating a classic “pump-and-dump” scenario where early buyers cashed in on the initial hype.

Analysts noted that such volatility is common for high-profile IPOs, particularly when demand far exceeds supply in the early stages. Investors who entered at the opening bell saw significant short-term gains, while later traders were more cautious as the price corrected.

Chery’s IPO highlights both the appeal and risks of high-demand offerings in Hong Kong’s stock market. While the company successfully raised a significant capital injection to fund innovation, early trading patterns serve as a reminder of the potential for sharp price swings in newly listed stocks.

With competition intensifying in the electric vehicle and smart car sectors, Chery’s future performance will depend on its ability to translate IPO proceeds into tangible product development and market growth.

The post Chery Automobile (CHERY) Stock: Pumps 11% on IPO, Dumps After Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015969-6,10%
MAY
MAY$0,03846-3,80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111 565,34-1,91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000874-6,62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2,8391-2,82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert