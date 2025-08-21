China Explores Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Strategic Digital Currency Pivot

China is reportedly preparing to authorize yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, marking a dramatic departure from its strict anti-cryptocurrency stance as Beijing seeks to expand its currency's global influence, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Chinese State Council is expected to review a comprehensive roadmap later this month that would establish guidelines for yuan-denominated stablecoins, Reuters reported Tuesday. This potential policy shift represents a significant reversal from China's 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining, which was implemented over financial stability concerns.

According to the sources, senior Chinese leadership may convene a study session by month's end to discuss yuan internationalization and stablecoin strategy. The meeting would aim to establish operational boundaries and development frameworks for stablecoin applications in business contexts.

The proposed initiative comes as China faces mounting pressure from U.S. stablecoin adoption. President Donald Trump endorsed dollar-pegged stablecoins shortly after taking office in January, while establishing regulatory frameworks to legitimize these digital assets. Dollar-backed stablecoins currently control over 99% of the global market, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

China's currency internationalization efforts have faced persistent challenges despite the country's position as the world's second-largest economy. The yuan's share of global payments dropped to 2.88% in June—its lowest level in two years—while the U.S. dollar maintained a commanding 47.19% market share, SWIFT data shows, Reuters reported.

Beijing views financial innovation, particularly stablecoins, as a potential solution for expanding yuan usage amid growing influence of dollar-linked cryptocurrencies in international finance, the sources told Reuters. The blockchain technology underlying stablecoins enables instant, low-cost cross-border transfers that could disrupt traditional payment systems.

However, China's strict capital controls present significant obstacles to stablecoin development. These restrictions, designed to manage cross-border capital flows, may limit the effectiveness of yuan-backed digital currencies in achieving broader international adoption.

The implementation strategy would likely focus on Hong Kong and Shanghai as primary testing grounds. Hong Kong's new stablecoin regulatory framework took effect August 1, positioning the territory among the first jurisdictions globally to oversee fiat-backed stablecoin issuers. Meanwhile, Shanghai is establishing an international digital yuan operation center.

China may also discuss expanded yuan and stablecoin usage for cross-border trade at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, scheduled for August 31-September 1 in Tianjin, sources indicated.

Chinese regulators, including the People's Bank of China, would oversee implementation if the State Council approves the roadmap. The sources, who requested anonymity due to authorization restrictions, indicated that detailed plans should emerge in coming weeks.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!