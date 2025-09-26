TLDR China opens new center in Shanghai to develop digital yuan for global finance. New platforms focus on cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets. China explores stablecoin initiatives to boost yuan’s international reach. Shanghai center supports PBOC’s vision for the yuan’s global role in trade. China’s central bank has launched a new operations center in [...] The post China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR China opens new center in Shanghai to develop digital yuan for global finance. New platforms focus on cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets. China explores stablecoin initiatives to boost yuan’s international reach. Shanghai center supports PBOC’s vision for the yuan’s global role in trade. China’s central bank has launched a new operations center in [...] The post China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.

China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 06:49
CROSS
CROSS$0.22303-6.79%
Boost
BOOST$0.119+15.29%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002883+0.87%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09271-6.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07163-8.23%

TLDR

  • China opens new center in Shanghai to develop digital yuan for global finance.
  • New platforms focus on cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets.
  • China explores stablecoin initiatives to boost yuan’s international reach.
  • Shanghai center supports PBOC’s vision for the yuan’s global role in trade.

China’s central bank has launched a new operations center in Shanghai to oversee the development of the digital yuan. The initiative is part of the ongoing push to integrate the digital yuan into global finance. This move is aimed at enhancing the yuan’s international reach and establishing its role in cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset management.

New Platforms for Cross-Border Payments and Blockchain Services

The new center, according to reports from Xinhua News Agency, will focus on advancing the digital yuan’s use in global finance. It unveiled several new platforms, including a cross-border payments platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform. These platforms are designed to strengthen the yuan’s presence in international markets, particularly in cross-border transactions. The launch aligns with earlier plans discussed by Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), who emphasized the importance of yuan internationalization during an event in June.

Strategic Push for Yuan’s Internationalization

This development is part of China’s broader strategy to promote the yuan as a global currency. The operations center is one of the eight measures laid out by Pan Gongsheng, highlighting the central bank’s vision to enhance the yuan’s role in global trade and finance. The new center in Shanghai serves as a key facility to support this initiative, aiming to expand the digital yuan’s role beyond domestic markets.

Meanwhile, the focus on blockchain and digital assets underscores China’s interest in utilizing these technologies to boost the yuan’s global competitiveness. The platforms being launched are integral to this vision, offering services that could streamline cross-border transactions and foster greater adoption of digital currencies in international trade.

Stablecoin Adoption to Strengthen Yuan’s Global Position

In addition to the digital yuan, China has been exploring stablecoins to expand the yuan’s international footprint. In August 2025, reports emerged that Chinese authorities were considering the authorization of yuan-backed stablecoins. This move would be another step toward increasing the yuan’s global influence and reducing its dependency on the U.S. dollar.

Notably, China’s approach to cryptocurrencies has shifted since the country banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021. However, the recent changes indicate a more open stance toward digital assets, reflecting the government’s interest in using them as a tool for economic influence. This shift includes efforts to create yuan-backed stablecoins to support global transactions and further drive the adoption of the yuan as an international currency.

The post China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010398-2.30%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04689-11.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.522-1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009539-35.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1106-3.99%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.2602+530.10%
Aster
ASTER$1.7912-22.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.11166-3.17%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules