China Launches Stablecoin Risk Governance Research

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:44
Capverse
CAP$0,14268+22,53%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21496+0,18%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005712-4,43%
FORM
FORM$3,7865+3,45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+5,30%
Key Points:
  • China is launching a research project on stablecoin risks.
  • The initiative targets cross-border regulatory frameworks.
  • Stablecoins are crucial to the global crypto ecosystem and financial integration.

On September 7, 2025, the National Natural Science Foundation of China unveiled its Emergency Management Project to tackle stablecoin risk governance and cross-border regulatory collaboration.

This initiative underscores growing concerns over stablecoins’ effect on global finance, emphasizing potential regulatory challenges without immediate market impacts.

China Focuses on Stablecoin Regulation Collaboration

As of now, there are no official responses from cryptocurrency influencers or major governmental figures. However, stablecoin regulation remains a pertinent topic globally, urging systemic examination of its liquidity implications.

Analyzing Stablecoin Influence on Global Finance Systems

Did you know? Stablecoins have been a focal point in global regulatory discussions due to their potential impact on monetary policy and cross-border transactions.

Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a price of $1.00, with a market cap of 168906045782, representing a 4.42% dominance in the market, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 39.01% to 68252704150, showing stability in price over different time frames.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research indicate a potential increase in regulatory clarity could enhance stablecoin integration into financial systems. Historical trends show coordinated regulation may mitigate the associated risks, with technological advancements further promoting adoption. These research-backed conclusions are drawn from data patterns observed over past decades.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/china-stablecoin-risk-research/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
Binance Coin
BNB$872,95+1,36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01273+1,84%
HAI
HAI$0,008173-4,86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Share
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0,16012+2,52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Share
Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.
BIO Protocol
BIO$0,16627-2,11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1244+3,83%
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI$20,358-1,66%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:41
Share

Trending News

More

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable