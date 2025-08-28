China Pushes Back on Stablecoins as Global Market Races Toward $1.8 Trillion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:42
U
U$0.00975-12.94%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.026142-34.64%
Boom
BOOM$0.01324-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10513+4.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21514-5.90%
Fintech

China’s debate over stablecoins is heating up, with former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan warning that the digital assets could destabilize the country’s financial system.

His remarks, shared through the Beijing-based CF40 think tank, highlight the growing divide among policymakers as the rest of the world accelerates stablecoin adoption.

Zhou dismissed the idea that yuan-backed stablecoins would bring meaningful benefits, arguing that China’s existing payment rails—Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan—are already fast, cheap, and widely accessible. Introducing stablecoins, he cautioned, could invite speculation, fraud, and volatility into the financial sector while undermining Beijing’s strict capital controls.

The warning stands in contrast to calls from other policy advisers who believe China should mirror U.S. efforts to embrace stablecoins, especially as the dollar’s dominance in digital markets grows. Zhou, however, insisted that even regulatory regimes in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore remain too weak to prevent systemic risks from large-scale adoption.

Global Stablecoin Boom

While China hesitates, stablecoins are booming elsewhere. Supply has more than doubled in just seven months, climbing from roughly $130 billion in January 2024 to $270 billion today. Analysts say this growth reflects a surge of capital entering blockchain markets at record speed, with stablecoins acting as the preferred entry point for both retail and institutional investors.

According to Token Terminal data, adoption has accelerated sharply since 2020, with the strongest momentum arriving in 2025. After two years of stagnation, demand is once again on the rise, supporting broader crypto activity across decentralized finance and cross-border payments.

If current trends hold, the global stablecoin market could reach $1.8 trillion in supply by 2028—a size that would make it comparable to major segments of traditional finance. Proponents argue that stablecoins will improve efficiency in U.S. payments and provide a powerful bridge between traditional banking and the digital economy.

For China, however, Zhou’s comments suggest policymakers remain wary of the trade-offs. At stake is not just financial stability, but Beijing’s control over capital flows in an increasingly globalized digital economy.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/china-pushes-back-on-stablecoins-as-global-market-races-toward-1-8-trillion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006622-11.74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,904.85+1.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4235-0.18%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06897-1.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion