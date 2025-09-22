The post China Sentences Four in Crypto Money Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Four convicted in China for laundered RMB 789,000 via crypto. Sentenced to one to two years imprisonment. Intensified focus on AML in crypto transactions. The People’s Court of Longjing City, Jilin Province, China tried and sentenced four defendants for laundering RMB 789,000 through gold purchases and unlicensed cryptocurrency platforms. This case underscores China’s robust anti-money laundering stance, targeting crypto-related crimes, potentially influencing global regulatory practices and cryptocurrency market dynamics. China’s Landmark Conviction: Four Jailed for Crypto Laundering Four individuals were recently convicted by the Longjing Municipal People’s Court for concealing fraud proceeds. The defendants purchased gold, cashed it out, and used illegal crypto platforms to launder the fraud proceeds. The total amount involved in the transactions surpassed RMB 789,000, with confirmed fraud-linked funds exceeding RMB 452,000. This legal action highlights China’s reinforced efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. The sentencing includes imprisonment of up to two years and fines up to RMB 20,000, reflecting strict enforcement measures. The case sets a significant milestone, as China’s revised Anti-Money Laundering law now explicitly targets cryptocurrency transactions as predicate offenses. In the words of the Jilin Provincial High People’s Court Official Statement, “Four defendants received 1-2 year sentences for using gold purchases and unregulated crypto platforms to launder RMB 452,000 confirmed as fraudulent proceeds…” There has been no official response from major crypto industry personalities or community developers concerning this case. However, the Higher People’s Court of Jilin Province emphasized the importance of such rulings in their official statement, noting the reliance on blockchain forensics to trace funds. Crypto Regulations in China: Historical Context and Expert Insights Did you know? China’s strict stance against crypto-related money laundering has led to its first major judicial action under the revised 2025 AML law, drawing international attention to its approach on blockchain forensics. As of… The post China Sentences Four in Crypto Money Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Four convicted in China for laundered RMB 789,000 via crypto. Sentenced to one to two years imprisonment. Intensified focus on AML in crypto transactions. The People’s Court of Longjing City, Jilin Province, China tried and sentenced four defendants for laundering RMB 789,000 through gold purchases and unlicensed cryptocurrency platforms. This case underscores China’s robust anti-money laundering stance, targeting crypto-related crimes, potentially influencing global regulatory practices and cryptocurrency market dynamics. China’s Landmark Conviction: Four Jailed for Crypto Laundering Four individuals were recently convicted by the Longjing Municipal People’s Court for concealing fraud proceeds. The defendants purchased gold, cashed it out, and used illegal crypto platforms to launder the fraud proceeds. The total amount involved in the transactions surpassed RMB 789,000, with confirmed fraud-linked funds exceeding RMB 452,000. This legal action highlights China’s reinforced efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. The sentencing includes imprisonment of up to two years and fines up to RMB 20,000, reflecting strict enforcement measures. The case sets a significant milestone, as China’s revised Anti-Money Laundering law now explicitly targets cryptocurrency transactions as predicate offenses. In the words of the Jilin Provincial High People’s Court Official Statement, “Four defendants received 1-2 year sentences for using gold purchases and unregulated crypto platforms to launder RMB 452,000 confirmed as fraudulent proceeds…” There has been no official response from major crypto industry personalities or community developers concerning this case. However, the Higher People’s Court of Jilin Province emphasized the importance of such rulings in their official statement, noting the reliance on blockchain forensics to trace funds. Crypto Regulations in China: Historical Context and Expert Insights Did you know? China’s strict stance against crypto-related money laundering has led to its first major judicial action under the revised 2025 AML law, drawing international attention to its approach on blockchain forensics. As of…

China Sentences Four in Crypto Money Laundering Case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:45
Key Points:
  • Four convicted in China for laundered RMB 789,000 via crypto.
  • Sentenced to one to two years imprisonment.
  • Intensified focus on AML in crypto transactions.

The People’s Court of Longjing City, Jilin Province, China tried and sentenced four defendants for laundering RMB 789,000 through gold purchases and unlicensed cryptocurrency platforms.

This case underscores China’s robust anti-money laundering stance, targeting crypto-related crimes, potentially influencing global regulatory practices and cryptocurrency market dynamics.

China’s Landmark Conviction: Four Jailed for Crypto Laundering

Four individuals were recently convicted by the Longjing Municipal People’s Court for concealing fraud proceeds. The defendants purchased gold, cashed it out, and used illegal crypto platforms to launder the fraud proceeds. The total amount involved in the transactions surpassed RMB 789,000, with confirmed fraud-linked funds exceeding RMB 452,000.

This legal action highlights China’s reinforced efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. The sentencing includes imprisonment of up to two years and fines up to RMB 20,000, reflecting strict enforcement measures. The case sets a significant milestone, as China’s revised Anti-Money Laundering law now explicitly targets cryptocurrency transactions as predicate offenses. In the words of the Jilin Provincial High People’s Court Official Statement, “Four defendants received 1-2 year sentences for using gold purchases and unregulated crypto platforms to launder RMB 452,000 confirmed as fraudulent proceeds…”

There has been no official response from major crypto industry personalities or community developers concerning this case. However, the Higher People’s Court of Jilin Province emphasized the importance of such rulings in their official statement, noting the reliance on blockchain forensics to trace funds.

Crypto Regulations in China: Historical Context and Expert Insights

Did you know? China’s strict stance against crypto-related money laundering has led to its first major judicial action under the revised 2025 AML law, drawing international attention to its approach on blockchain forensics.

As of September 21, 2025, Tether USDt (USDT) is stable at $1.00, with a market cap of $172.03 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $83.63 billion, showing minimal short-term change. Data from CoinMarketCap highlights stable trading activity and market dominance of 4.26%.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu emphasize the broader implications of China’s enforcement actions on crypto regulations. These legal proceedings could foster international commitments to blockchain transparency and influence future technological compliance strategies. The focus remains on preventing criminal exploitation within the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/china-convicts-four-crypto-laundering/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
