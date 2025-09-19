China skips U.S. soybeans to start season, reviving trade war tactic

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:46
Threshold
T$0.01696-0.70%
Union
U$0.014032-5.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.546-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857+2.39%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05713-2.64%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10973-0.38%

China has not booked a single shipment of U.S. soybeans since the new export season began, breaking a buying pattern that’s held firm since at least 1999. This is not some random slowdown, though; it’s a repeat of a trade war tactic first used under Donald Trump.

As of September 11, nearly two weeks into the season, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed zero sales logged by China, the top soybean importer on the planet. Last year alone, over $12 billion worth of U.S. soybeans went to China, representing more than half of the total U.S. soy export value.

The timing isn’t subtle. President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak with Trump on Friday. Talks are heating up again over U.S. restrictions on semiconductors and rare earth exports. Just before the call, China announced that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, adding to the pile of unresolved tensions.

China freezes U.S. soy purchases and stockpiles from Brazil

And that go-ahead hasn’t come. So importers are skipping the U.S. and doubling down on Brazil. Crushers, feed producers, and pig farms across China have bought enough soy to last them through the rest of the year.

Several of them have even doubled their inventories. The government’s own strategic reserves are stacked as well. One purchasing manager said he’s only covered through next month but isn’t rushing to make new orders.

A manager at a large crushing facility said that an unexpected wave of U.S. beans would crash soymeal prices in local markets. Both of them requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to talk to the media.

Normally, China turns to U.S. soybeans between October and February, right before South America’s harvest hits. Buyers typically make their deals weeks in advance. By now, a few million tons would already be locked in. But not this time. People familiar with the matter said importers are delaying purchases into the first quarter of 2026.

The freeze extends past soybeans. China has also dialed down new purchases of American corn, wheat, and sorghum, while continuing to buy from Brazil, Canada, and Australia. Although total grain imports are falling due to economic pressure, this broader pivot is part of a longer-term plan: shrink dependency on U.S. agriculture.

Farmers push Trump for relief while China eyes oil, Android

American farmers, meanwhile, are running out of patience. Prices are low despite strong harvests, and growers, especially those who backed Trump in the last two elections, are calling this a “trade and financial precipice.” They’ve urged the White House to cut a new deal that removes tariffs and restores Chinese demand.

Andy Rothman, CEO of Sinology LLC and a former U.S. diplomat, said agriculture is expected to be high on the agenda when Trump and Xi speak. Trump has already asked China to quadruple soybean orders. Rothman said a serious breakthrough isn’t likely on a phone call but could happen later when both leaders meet in person.

There have been a few signs of China trying to cool tensions. It resumed U.S. oil purchases after a six-month break. It’s also dropping an antitrust investigation into Google’s Android platform, as reported by the Financial Times. But that hasn’t extended to agriculture. Not yet.

Beijing’s soybean strategy isn’t risk-free. Brazilian prices have surged this year. If that harvest runs into trouble, China might have to burn through its reserves earlier than planned. And if a trade deal suddenly forces U.S. imports into the mix, local soymeal prices could tank, wrecking months of inventory planning and hedging.

Even said that while the U.S. is still one of the most efficient and cheapest soybean suppliers, China is choosing to pay a premium to avoid it. The longer it holds off, the more expensive that choice becomes. But the decision is clearly political. Not logistical. Not economic.

Back during the first trade war, even when tariffs were in place, China allowed limited imports of American farm goods under government exemptions. So far, there’s been no such leeway this time around.

“If a deal is struck, there will definitely be some level of demand for U.S. soybeans from Chinese buyers,” Even said. “The issue is the trade war — not a total lack of demand.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-skips-u-s-soybeans-to-start-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

The post Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tomorrow, a first is being prepared to be achieved in the digital asset market. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced that the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for public listing and will trade under the SEC’s recently approved Generic Listing Standards. The new product will be the first multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart announced that GDLC will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca) tomorrow and convert to an ETF format. The fund will also be renamed to track a CoinDesk index. “Yesterday’s approval of the general listing standards for crypto ETPs was a major development. Grayscale’s GDLC ETF conversion was also approved and the stop order was lifted,” Seyffart said. The Grayscale team states that it is working rapidly to launch the fund. The GDLC ETF is expected to offer investors diversified cryptocurrency exposure in a traditional ETF format, with a structure comprising five large, liquid crypto assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-day-tomorrow-etf-including-bitcoin-and-4-altcoins-to-hit-the-market/
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10954-8.85%
Solana
SOL$244.09-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,957.52-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:59
Share
Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Binance Coin
BNB$996.55-0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.15502-3.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Share
Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Businesswire, SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ: SDA), a digital auto insurance and automotive services provider, announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to invest up to $10 million in selected major cryptocurrencies that are expected to benefit from the rapid development of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Furthermore, SunCar is exploring strategies to integrate blockchain and risk-weighted asset (RWA) tokenization into its existing cloud-based digital insurance business model.
RealLink
REAL$0.06479-0.39%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13577+4.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16383+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics