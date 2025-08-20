China to Lift Crypto Ban Soon, Allowing Yuan-Backed Stablecoins

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:15
U
U$0.0179-14.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.816+1.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-0.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2361-6.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.2749+2.95%
Comedian
BAN$0.07839+21.06%

The latest reports suggest that China is planning to lift the crypto ban after a decade and push for the adoption of yuan-backed stablecoins.

Reuters reports that China’s State Council will review and may approve a roadmap later this month. The plan aims to expand the global use of the yuan.

This move comes as the United States seeks to strengthen the USD’s dominance with USD-backed stablecoins, following last month’s GENIUS Stablecoin Act.

The plan revolves around promoting the Chinese currency in global markets and outlines the roles of domestic regulators, including clear risk management guidelines.

China’s top leadership is also likely to hold a study session by the end of the month focused on yuan globalization and the growing influence of stablecoins.

During the session, senior officials are expected to outline policy direction for stablecoins and define their application and development boundaries in business.

Last month, officials from China’s central bank urged the government to promote stablecoin use amid the U.S.’s lead.

China’s Stablecoin Push Reflects a Major Policy Shift

If approved, China’s plan to adopt stablecoins would signal a significant shift in its stance on digital assets. The country banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021 over concerns about financial stability.

Beijing has long aimed to establish the yuan as a global currency, on par with the U.S. dollar and the euro.

However, strict capital controls and large annual trade surpluses have hindered progress. These restrictions could also pose a major challenge to stablecoin development, market participants noted.

The yuan’s share of global payments fell to 2.88% in June, its lowest in two years, according to SWIFT, while the U.S. dollar accounted for 47.19%.

China continues to enforce tight capital controls, allowing only limited cross-border flows through select schemes targeting markets like Hong Kong.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is making a strong push for stablecoins. He has also legitimized dollar-pegged tokens with the recent passing of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act.

Sources said Beijing views stablecoins as a strategic tool for yuan internationalization amid the rising dominance of U.S. dollar-linked cryptocurrencies in global finance.

next

The post China to Lift Crypto Ban Soon, Allowing Yuan-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 