The post China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has begun transforming farmland into a major tech hub, aiming to strengthen its role in artificial intelligence. On a 760-acre island on the Yangtze River, vast rice fields in the city of Wuhu are being cleared for server farms.  An executive linked with a supplier for one of these projects described the effort as building the “Stargate of China,” referencing a $500 billion U.S. data center plan by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. While smaller in scale, it supports Beijing’s strategy to centralize scattered data facilities. Remote data centers will train LLMs while server farms near cities will handle inference In March, Beijing set out a plan to utilize existing data centers in remote areas to train LLMs. In comparison, the newly built server farms are set up closer to big population hubs. Those will handle “inference” with proximity to speed up apps for end users. Ryan Fedasiuk, former state department adviser on China, said, “China is starting to triage scarce compute for maximum economic output.” One example is Wuhu’s “Data Island”, which hosts four AI data centers run by China Telecom, Huawei, China Mobile and China Unicom. From there, the cluster is expected to serve cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai, Nanjing Hangzhou, and Suzhou.  Farther south, Guizhou will supply Guangzhou, while Qingyang in central Gansu will serve Chongqing and Chengdu. According to a city notice, 15 companies so far have put up data centers across Wuhu, with a combined investment of $37 billion. The local government is offering subsidies to cover AI chip procurement costs. The push for tighter coordination is also meant to soften China’s weaknesses against its global rival. United States export restrictions have cut Chinese groups off from modern processors and systems made by Nvidia. Local chipmakers, including Cambricon and Huawei, have faced… The post China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has begun transforming farmland into a major tech hub, aiming to strengthen its role in artificial intelligence. On a 760-acre island on the Yangtze River, vast rice fields in the city of Wuhu are being cleared for server farms.  An executive linked with a supplier for one of these projects described the effort as building the “Stargate of China,” referencing a $500 billion U.S. data center plan by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. While smaller in scale, it supports Beijing’s strategy to centralize scattered data facilities. Remote data centers will train LLMs while server farms near cities will handle inference In March, Beijing set out a plan to utilize existing data centers in remote areas to train LLMs. In comparison, the newly built server farms are set up closer to big population hubs. Those will handle “inference” with proximity to speed up apps for end users. Ryan Fedasiuk, former state department adviser on China, said, “China is starting to triage scarce compute for maximum economic output.” One example is Wuhu’s “Data Island”, which hosts four AI data centers run by China Telecom, Huawei, China Mobile and China Unicom. From there, the cluster is expected to serve cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai, Nanjing Hangzhou, and Suzhou.  Farther south, Guizhou will supply Guangzhou, while Qingyang in central Gansu will serve Chongqing and Chengdu. According to a city notice, 15 companies so far have put up data centers across Wuhu, with a combined investment of $37 billion. The local government is offering subsidies to cover AI chip procurement costs. The push for tighter coordination is also meant to soften China’s weaknesses against its global rival. United States export restrictions have cut Chinese groups off from modern processors and systems made by Nvidia. Local chipmakers, including Cambricon and Huawei, have faced…

China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 22:16
NEAR
NEAR$3.079-3.44%
Union
U$0.013076-2.41%
RICE AI
RICE$0.09053-3.94%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0368-1.86%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000332-2.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.146+1.67%

China has begun transforming farmland into a major tech hub, aiming to strengthen its role in artificial intelligence. On a 760-acre island on the Yangtze River, vast rice fields in the city of Wuhu are being cleared for server farms. 

An executive linked with a supplier for one of these projects described the effort as building the “Stargate of China,” referencing a $500 billion U.S. data center plan by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. While smaller in scale, it supports Beijing’s strategy to centralize scattered data facilities.

Remote data centers will train LLMs while server farms near cities will handle inference

In March, Beijing set out a plan to utilize existing data centers in remote areas to train LLMs. In comparison, the newly built server farms are set up closer to big population hubs. Those will handle “inference” with proximity to speed up apps for end users. Ryan Fedasiuk, former state department adviser on China, said, “China is starting to triage scarce compute for maximum economic output.”

One example is Wuhu’s “Data Island”, which hosts four AI data centers run by China Telecom, Huawei, China Mobile and China Unicom. From there, the cluster is expected to serve cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai, Nanjing Hangzhou, and Suzhou. 

Farther south, Guizhou will supply Guangzhou, while Qingyang in central Gansu will serve Chongqing and Chengdu. According to a city notice, 15 companies so far have put up data centers across Wuhu, with a combined investment of $37 billion.

The local government is offering subsidies to cover AI chip procurement costs. The push for tighter coordination is also meant to soften China’s weaknesses against its global rival.

United States export restrictions have cut Chinese groups off from modern processors and systems made by Nvidia. Local chipmakers, including Cambricon and Huawei, have faced challenges to fill the gap, in part because China’s manufacturing capacity is limited. 

Washington has also restricted Samsung and TSMC from manufacturing advanced artificial intelligence chips for Chinese customers. Meanwhile, U.S. tech leaders are racing ahead with hardware orders. Google, Meta, and xAI are deploying 10 of 1000 of Nvidia’s newest chips. 

China aims to link data centers to offset chip limitations

Many Chinese artificial intelligence data centers rely on weaker chips or build advanced systems via the black market. Several people familiar with the trade say a system of intermediaries has grown across China to source Nvidia GPUs restricted for export to the country.

Beijing is also trying to tap the already existing idle resources. The AI boom from 2022 onward concentrated data centers in energy-rich provinces such as Inner Mongolia and Gansu. But shortages of skilled staff and limited local demand left valuable processors sitting unused even as need spiked elsewhere.

The chip purchases have been financed by the local government in many cases. They are reluctant to let go of those assets because the equipment feeds into local GDP. Moving the servers is also costly and slow. Hence, “a technical solution has to be found. That is connecting data centers,” said Edison Lee, an analyst at Jefferies. 

Beijing has ordered the use of networking equipment from Huawei and China Telecom to link together processors at multiple sites and form unified computing pools.

China’s telecom groups are using the same mix of switches, routers, transponders, and software to shift computing power from western regions to eastern demand centers. Huawei is also working on a fix for the efficiency drag.

The company is using its telecom and AI hardware expertise on a new networking approach called UB-Mesh, which it says can increase the training efficiency of LLMs over numerous computing clusters by assigning tasks more effectively over the network.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-turns-farmland-into-ai-data-hub/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.43004-11.29%
MemeCore
M$2.41509-8.01%
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-1.26%
SUI
SUI$3.6087-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001887+1.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 23:40
Share
Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

PANews reported on September 21 that on-chain data showed that Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPEs worth US$5.1 million. Just three weeks ago, he predicted that the price of HYPE could increase 126 times in the next few years.
1
1$0.011179+70.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.25-8.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 23:23
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity for Conference Savings

Vitalik: Low risk DeFi is de toekomst van Ethereum