China’s ‘blind box’ craze fuels Pop Mart’s Labubu success

Labubu toys packaging are seen at a souvenir store in Krakow, Poland on August 21, 2025.

Even Confucius is getting in on China’s “blind box” craze.

At the main temple in Beijing to China’s greatest sage, the souvenir shops sell a range of “blind boxes,” gifts packaged in such a way that buyers don’t know exactly what variety of the item they’re purchasing until after they commit.

One popular blind box at the store is an ice cream treat with a blessing from Confucius. Worshippers pay $4.50 and, only after unwrapping the dessert, read that they are a top student or are destined to have a splendid future.

The mania over mystery boxes is catching on across the economy with everyone from travel agents to supermarkets offering their own versions. Fliggy, Alibaba Group‘s travel services platform, is offering “blind box” flight tickets as low as $64 for a round trip to Japan where travelers select a Chinese departure city and get assigned one of multiple options for dates and destinations.

Beijing-based Pop Mart has been at the forefront of this phenomenon. It’s the company behind Labubu, the elf-like monster doll created by Hong Kong Dutch artist Kasing Lung. Labubu toys are sold exclusively through the collectibles company, driving massive profits, and they’re sold in the same blind box format that can encourage repeat purchases to get just the right one.

Ruan Yue, a 23-year-old student, says she spends $55 a month on blind boxes — and enjoys the gamble. Ruan owns 150 Labubu and other dolls from mystery packaging.

“The moment you open the box if it’s a version you want or a limited edition, you get so excited,” she said. “And it’s something I can afford.”

Prices for Labubus and other characters sold at Pop Mart average anywhere from $9 to $30.