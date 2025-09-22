TLDR AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH). The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies. AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The AxCNH stablecoin is [...] The post China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH). The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies. AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The AxCNH stablecoin is [...] The post China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.

China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:34
CROSS
CROSS$0,2733+11,08%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0,0000168+4,34%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03357-5,83%
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01315-6,40%

TLDR

  • AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH).
  • The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies.
  • AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.
  • The AxCNH stablecoin is overcollateralized, backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments.
  • BDACS launched KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the South Korean won, further advancing the global stablecoin race.

The global stablecoin market expanded this week with the debut of the first Chinese CNH stablecoin, the AxCNH. Developed by AnchorX, this yuan-pegged stablecoin aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The launch occurred at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling a significant step for the Chinese financial sector.

AxCNH Stablecoin Launched at Belt and Road Summit

AnchorX unveiled its AxCNH stablecoin on Wednesday at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. The company designed the stablecoin to offer cross-border financial services, focusing on countries in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This infrastructure project links China to the Middle East and Europe, expanding trade routes and increasing economic cooperation.

AnchorX’s move highlights China’s growing interest in stablecoins and blockchain technologies. With AxCNH, the company seeks to boost international demand for the Chinese yuan in global markets. By integrating the CNH stablecoin into the digital economy, China can enhance its currency’s presence outside its borders.

The stablecoin will aid in easing cross-border trade and provide an alternative to traditional fiat currency systems, which are often slow and expensive.

KRW1 Stablecoin Launches from South Korea

On Thursday, BDACS, a digital asset infrastructure company, launched the KRW1, a stablecoin tied to the South Korean won. Like AxCNH, KRW1 is an overcollateralized stablecoin, fully backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments. It aims to make the South Korean won more accessible in international markets.

The launch of KRW1 is part of South Korea’s broader strategy to digitize its national currency and expand its global financial footprint. The stablecoin provides a way for South Korean businesses and individuals to participate in blockchain-based financial ecosystems. This move strengthens the country’s digital finance infrastructure and encourages wider adoption of the won in global trade.

Stablecoins and Geo-Strategic Importance in the Global Economy

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly crucial in the global economy. As sovereign governments aim to digitize their fiat currencies, the demand for digital assets grows. The stablecoins like AxCNH and KRW1 make national currencies more accessible and help mitigate inflationary pressures.

By placing their currencies on blockchain rails, countries can improve cross-border payments. This helps boost international demand for their currency, which is often hindered by traditional financial systems. The result is increased economic influence and reduced reliance on slow and cumbersome legacy financial systems.

The post China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 362,28-0,46%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08851-1,39%
XRP
XRP$2,9774-0,21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,011071+10,74%
Aster
ASTER$1,4899-5,24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Share
Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

As the cryptocurrency market prepares for the potential of a Q4 altseason, investors are shifting their attention to those tokens that are creating tangible utility within the DeFi market. While Cardano (ADA) has been the long-term smart contract challenger for years, a newer player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a buzz with its lending and […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005199-3,36%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00183-1,92%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

BREAKING: Date Set for FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors – Could Impact the Market