China’s exports of rare earth magnets hit a six-month high in July, reaching 5,577 metric tons

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:01
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
SIX
SIX$0.0216-0.82%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222759-1.06%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05811+7.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021897-0.05%

Exports of rare earth magnets from China hit a six-month high in July after months of heightened export restrictions. The increase in exports of rare earth magnets suggests that trade of critical minerals has returned to levels seen before Beijing imposed export curbs.

The General Administration of Customs revealed that China’s exports of rare earth magnets reached a six-month high of 5,577 metric tons in July. According to the report, last month’s exports were 75% higher than the previous month’s shipments. 

U.S. and China agree to ease export controls on rare earth minerals

July’s exports were also in line with analysts’ expectations. It was also 5.7% higher than the 5,278 metric tons exported in the same month last year.

Exports from the world’s largest rare earth magnet supplier also reached 32,569.2 metric tons in the first half of 2025. It was roughly 12% higher than the 29,095 metric tons shipped during the same period last year. 

Germany led with the most imports of rare earth minerals, with a volume of 1,116 metric tons. Its July shipment was also roughly 46% higher than the prior month. 

The U.S. also saw a surge in rare earth shipments, up by 75.5% from the month before to 619 tons. Its shipments were also 4,8% higher than the same month in 2024. The U.S. also accounted for the second-largest importer of China’s rare earth magnets in June, following Germany.

The bounceback of exports from Beijing came after the U.S. and China agreed to a series of deals with Washington and Europe to increase shipments. The nations also agreed to ease the export control imposed in April by China in retaliation for U.S. levies.

Zhang Wei, senior commodities analyst at Asia Resource Capital, suggested that the surge of exports in June showed the change in bilateral agreements between China and the U.S. after months of a heightened trade war.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Beijing imposed the rare earth export controls in April as a strategic response to increased U.S. duties on Chinese goods and technology transfer imposed by Western nations. China produces more than 70% of rare earth minerals in the global supply chain, and 90% of the processing is also happening in the country. The nation’s Ministry of Commerce argued that the export controls were necessary measures to protect China’s national security interests.

Export restrictions caused a huge drop in shipments in April and May due to lengthy approval processes for securing export licenses. It disrupted global supply chains and forced companies in the auto industry outside Beijing to halt some production due to a rare earths shortage.

In July, the European Parliament stressed the need for the EU to strengthen areas in which it holds critical advantages over China in goods and technologies. The initiative came as China required exports to provide additional licenses before being able to export to Beijing. The EU said it was concerned about Chinese demands for export applicants to disclose sensitive data.

The Commission proposed implementing the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) to ensure the EU has secure, diversified, and sustainable access to raw materials. It also called for eliminating bilateral partnerships with countries with high sustainability standards.

China lifts restrictions on rare earth exports to India

On Tuesday, China also removed rare earth export restrictions on India after a visit by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in New Delhi. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, believes stable, constructive ties between the two nations will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Wang proposed that India and China find ways to coexist against unilateral bullying, though he did not mention Washington directly. Wang met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and acknowledged that the two countries should consider each other as partners and opportunities rather than adversaries or threats.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/chinas-rare-earth-magnet-exports/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives