China’s Gas imports climb to 11-month high – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016012-14.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02748+5.93%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008-1.23%

Gas imports also rose sharply in August, climbing 11.5% month-on-month to almost 12 million tons, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

China to see stronger demand again in the second half of the year

The extent to which this is due to the upward trend in pipeline imports and/or whether China has increased its demand on the global LNG market will only be revealed later this month.”

“However, there are signs that China, which contributed to easing pressure on the Gas market in the first half of the year because imports were almost 8% below the previous year’s level, will see stronger demand again in the second half of the year.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chinas-gas-imports-climb-to-11-month-high-commerzbank-202509091142

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$216.61+0.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.12126-5.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.213904-11.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04817+12.02%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004451+0.42%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst