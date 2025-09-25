The post China’s Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings has made a radical move into the digital finance by releasing a new treasury program. On Wednesday, the company released an announcement about its approved Crypto Asset Investment Policy that would allow it to allocate up to $1 billion to select cryptocurrencies. Jiuzi appoints crypto expert COO to lead $1B treasury strategy The rollout of this ambitious plan follows the recent appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer. The company described him as a “crypto expert” with extensive experience in the industry. His leadership role signals Jiuzi’s intention to strengthen its financial strategy through carefully managed exposure to digital assets. CEO Tao Li welcomed the move, emphasizing its importance for long-term shareholder interests. “Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” he said. Jiuzi sets strict crypto policy with BTC, ETH, BNB and oversight The company’s initial focus will remain on three major tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Jiuzi confirmed that any future diversification into other cryptocurrencies will require approval by the Board’s Risk Committee. This approach reflects the firm’s cautious stance, ensuring that risk remains within manageable boundaries. The company also made it clear that it will not self-custody the assets that it obtains under the program. It will rather be based on pre-existing external custodians that have the highest level of security. The decision implies that Jiuzi is devoted to transparency and that transparency is aimed at safeguarding investor confidence. Oversight of the initiative will rest with a newly created Crypto Asset Risk Committee. The committee will operate under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao and report regularly to the Board. This governance framework has been designed to ensure accountability and professional risk management throughout the policy’s execution. Jiuzi… The post China’s Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings has made a radical move into the digital finance by releasing a new treasury program. On Wednesday, the company released an announcement about its approved Crypto Asset Investment Policy that would allow it to allocate up to $1 billion to select cryptocurrencies. Jiuzi appoints crypto expert COO to lead $1B treasury strategy The rollout of this ambitious plan follows the recent appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer. The company described him as a “crypto expert” with extensive experience in the industry. His leadership role signals Jiuzi’s intention to strengthen its financial strategy through carefully managed exposure to digital assets. CEO Tao Li welcomed the move, emphasizing its importance for long-term shareholder interests. “Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” he said. Jiuzi sets strict crypto policy with BTC, ETH, BNB and oversight The company’s initial focus will remain on three major tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Jiuzi confirmed that any future diversification into other cryptocurrencies will require approval by the Board’s Risk Committee. This approach reflects the firm’s cautious stance, ensuring that risk remains within manageable boundaries. The company also made it clear that it will not self-custody the assets that it obtains under the program. It will rather be based on pre-existing external custodians that have the highest level of security. The decision implies that Jiuzi is devoted to transparency and that transparency is aimed at safeguarding investor confidence. Oversight of the initiative will rest with a newly created Crypto Asset Risk Committee. The committee will operate under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao and report regularly to the Board. This governance framework has been designed to ensure accountability and professional risk management throughout the policy’s execution. Jiuzi…

China’s Jiuzi Holdings Approves $1B Crypto Treasury Led by New COO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 04:42
Jiuzi Holdings has made a radical move into the digital finance by releasing a new treasury program. On Wednesday, the company released an announcement about its approved Crypto Asset Investment Policy that would allow it to allocate up to $1 billion to select cryptocurrencies.

Jiuzi appoints crypto expert COO to lead $1B treasury strategy

The rollout of this ambitious plan follows the recent appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer. The company described him as a “crypto expert” with extensive experience in the industry. His leadership role signals Jiuzi’s intention to strengthen its financial strategy through carefully managed exposure to digital assets.

CEO Tao Li welcomed the move, emphasizing its importance for long-term shareholder interests.

Jiuzi sets strict crypto policy with BTC, ETH, BNB and oversight

The company’s initial focus will remain on three major tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Jiuzi confirmed that any future diversification into other cryptocurrencies will require approval by the Board’s Risk Committee. This approach reflects the firm’s cautious stance, ensuring that risk remains within manageable boundaries.

The company also made it clear that it will not self-custody the assets that it obtains under the program. It will rather be based on pre-existing external custodians that have the highest level of security. The decision implies that Jiuzi is devoted to transparency and that transparency is aimed at safeguarding investor confidence.

Oversight of the initiative will rest with a newly created Crypto Asset Risk Committee. The committee will operate under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao and report regularly to the Board. This governance framework has been designed to ensure accountability and professional risk management throughout the policy’s execution.

Jiuzi strengthens balance sheet with $1B crypto treasury plan

Jiuzi Holdings currently holds a market capitalization of about $89 million, according to InvestingPro data. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with more cash than debt. However, its stock remains volatile, with a beta rating of 1.63, underscoring the market’s cautious view of small-cap firms venturing into cryptocurrency.

For Dr. Buerger, the initiative represents a forward-looking move rather than a speculative gamble.

Through this policy, Jiuzi is indicating its move into the list of publicly listed companies that is looking into the digital assets. Under a systematic management and within a modest base, the company will seek to strike a balance between the innovativeness and the safety of investors, as well as, position itself to capitalize on the future positivity amidst the changing financial environment.

