China’s NSFC Launches Stablecoin Risk Governance Project

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:16
Key Points:
  • NSFC unveils 2025 project on stablecoin risk governance.
  • Phase 3 funding offers up to 300,000 yuan.
  • Application deadline is October 9, 2025.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China announced the 2025 Phase 3 Emergency Management Project, focusing on global stablecoin risk governance, with a funding limit of 300,000 yuan.

This initiative underscores China’s academic commitment to understanding stablecoin impacts, which could shape future regulations but currently holds no immediate market implications.

NSFC Pledges 300,000 Yuan for Stablecoin Studies

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) announced a project for global stablecoin risk governance, shared via their official account. This Phase 3 Emergency Management Project includes themes like stablecoin structure and risk transmission. Teams or individuals can apply for funding, capped at 300,000 yuan for the entire project.

Application processes for the project conclude on October 9, 2025. Successful proposals will receive resources for a 10–12 month research period. Financial allocations do not exceed 200,000 yuan for any individual sub-theme. This introduces a significant academic investigation into global stablecoin frameworks.

While there are no prominent statements from NSFC leadership, the project has engaged the broader research community. As of now, leading figures or policy regulators have not issued public remarks regarding this particular initiative. The lack of notable government or industry remarks leaves the academic community to analyze potential implications, awaiting future insights.

Stablecoin Governance Initiative Engages Researchers Globally

Did you know? Historical parallels highlight NSFC’s impact on policy evolution, potentially paving pathways for international financial cooperation.

CoinMarketCap data positions Tether USDt (USDT) at $1.00, with a market cap of formatNumber(168558832248, 2), maintaining 4.37% dominance. Trading volume peaked at formatNumber(107191236355, 2), reflecting a minor 0.02% dip over 24 hours as reported at 10:08 UTC on September 5, 2025.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers suggest this initiative could steer future regulatory practices, influencing global perspectives on stablecoin management. The focus remains on stablecoin governance’s potential regulatory outcomes.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/nsfc-stablecoin-risk-governance-project/

