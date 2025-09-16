Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500m Stock Sale To Boost Bitcoin Holdings

China’s leading corporate Bitcoin treasury holder, Next Technology Holding, has announced plans to raise up to $500 million through a common stock offering. The company intends to use the proceeds for various corporate initiatives, including acquiring more Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with U.S. regulators.

Currently, Next Technology holds approximately 5,833 Bitcoin valued at around $672 million, making it the 15th largest corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide. This ranks above notable holders such as KindlyMD, Semler Scientific, and GameStop, as per data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Considering the new capital raise, allocating just half of the $500 million to Bitcoin purchases could allow the firm to acquire an additional 2,170 Bitcoin at current market prices, bringing its total holdings to over 8,000 BTC. Such moves exemplify the growing trend among public companies leveraging their corporate treasury to invest in the burgeoning crypto market.

Today, over 190 publicly listed companies hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, a significant increase from fewer than 100 at the start of the year. Their combined holdings have surpassed 1 million Bitcoin, accounting for roughly 5% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Industry leaders like Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continue to dominate this space, with nearly 639,000 BTC on their books.

Market Impact and Company Response

Following the announcement, Next Technology’s stock experienced a decline, falling about 4.76% to $0.14 on the Nasdaq Monday, and dropping further in after-hours trading. Despite the dip, the company has seen impressive unrealized gains since its initial Bitcoin purchase in late December 2023, when it bought 833 BTC at an average cost of $31,386, resulting in a paper profit of over 266%.

Next Technology describes its approach as cautious and adaptable, citing the need to “monitor market conditions” without setting a specific target for its Bitcoin holdings. This strategy contrasts with firms like Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, which plan to accumulate large Bitcoin reserves—up to 210,000 and 105,000 BTC respectively—by 2027, representing roughly 1% of the total supply each.

As more corporations incorporate Bitcoin into their financial strategies, the trend signals a maturation in the cryptocurrency’s role as a corporate asset class, further boosting mainstream acceptance and influence on the crypto markets.