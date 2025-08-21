Chinese Family Offices Boost Crypto Exposure to 5%

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/21 21:36
Chinese family offices are increasing their exposure to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, allocating up to 5% of their investment portfolios. This shift reflects growing confidence in digital assets as part of wealth diversification strategies. Driven by strong market performance and positive regulatory trends, these investors see crypto as a valuable growth opportunity. The move signals wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies among high-net-worth families in China, strengthening the sector’s role in global finance.

