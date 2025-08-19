Chinese stock market soars to highest level in over a decade

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:26
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-4.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-0.47%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05697+5.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.277-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021094-6.40%

The Chinese stock market is witnessing renewed investor interest with equities surging to the highest level in almost 10 years. 

A review of the markets shows that on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.85% to close at 3,728.03 points, after touching an intraday peak of 3,745.94, its highest since August 2015. 

Shanghai Composite Index 10-year chart. Source: Barchart

The rally helped push the total market capitalization of listed companies above 100 trillion yuan ($13.92 trillion) for the first time during the session.

Elsewhere, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.73% to finish at 11,835.57, while the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s growth-focused firms, gained 2.84% to 2,606.2. 

At the same time, over 4,000 stocks ended the day higher, led by brokerages, fintech companies, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware makers, and companies tied to rare-earths and new materials.

Unlike previous rallies, the latest surge has come with subdued volatility. In this case, the CSI 300’s 10-day historical volatility is near yearly lows, pointing to more measured investor positioning. 

This has fueled hopes for a more sustainable bull market, in line with Beijing’s vision of a “slow bull” that supports household wealth and consumption.

Despite equities outperforming bonds in recent months, retail participation remains cautious. Chinese equity ETFs saw eight straight weeks of outflows through mid-August, even as the CSI 300 gained over 9%. 

Drivers of Chinese stocks’ new momentum 

Analysts suggest that households are gradually turning to stocks as falling interest rates erode savings returns, but buying enthusiasm has yet to reach speculative levels.

At the same time, the gains have been attributed to Beijing’s efforts to promote innovation-driven growth alongside measures to stabilize the capital market. Confidence has also been supported by the resilience of the Chinese economy, which expanded 5.3% in the first half of the year.

It’s worth noting that one of the last major rallies in Chinese stocks came in September 2024, driven by Beijing’s stimulus measures, including rate cuts and a $114 billion injection into equities. 

At the time, markets were weighed down by a slowing economy, property woes, weak consumption, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Additional support came from the central bank’s swap program, which gave funds, insurers, and brokers easier access to financing for stock purchases. However, questions over sustainability persisted, as China’s market has seen several false starts in recent years.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/chinese-stock-market-soars-to-highest-level-in-over-a-decade/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)