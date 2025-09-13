Chow Tai Fook strategically invests in Highwin Securities to explore Hong Kong's digital asset market

PANews reported on September 13th that according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook Securities Co., Ltd. announced that it had invested in Going Securities (HK) Limited with its own funds through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Chuang Mei International Holdings Group Co., Limited. Following the transaction, it indirectly holds a 15% stake in Going Securities. Additionally, SwiftPass Hong Kong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of A-share listed Huafeng Microfiber, also indirectly acquired an 18% stake in Going Securities. Chow Tai Fook stated in the announcement that the parties will integrate mature resources in cross-border payments, precious metals, and capital markets, expand digital finance-related businesses in a compliant manner, explore new growth opportunities in Hong Kong's digital asset market, and continue to increase investment based on business development.

