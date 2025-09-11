Chris Stapleton Returns To No. 1 As His Breakout Album Turns 10

Chris Stapleton’s Traveller returns to No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Country Artists Albums chart, earning its sixth week atop the tally a decade after its release. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chris Stapleton made a name for himself as a solo artist a decade ago with Traveller. The full-length got off to a slow start, but after a show-stopping televised duet with Justin Timberlake, everything changed, and Traveller became a No. 1 set that propelled Stapleton to superstardom.

A decade later, Traveller regularly appears on charts in a number of countries, and this week it even manages to soar back to the top spot on one United Kingdom–based roster.

Traveller Back at No. 1

Traveller hits No. 1 on the Official Country Artists Albums chart, the list of bestselling EPs and full-lengths in the U.K. credited specifically to artists known for creating country music. The project rises from the runner-up space back to the summit.

Jordan Davis Falls from No. 1

Last week’s leader, Learned the Hard Way by Jordan Davis, falls precipitously on the Official Country Artists Albums chart. The former champion tumbles from No. 1 to No. 18 in its third week on the list.

Half a Dozen Weeks at the Summit

Traveller has now spent half a dozen weeks at No. 1 on the Official Country Artists Albums chart. It first reached the top spot in March 2016 and was last seen on the throne in August 2019.

Five No. 1 Albums in the U.K.

Throughout his career, Stapleton has sent five projects to the Official Country Artists Albums chart in the U.K., and all of them have reached No. 1. Traveller is tied with From A Room: Volume 2 for the second-most weeks at the summit, with six. Starting Over managed eight frames leading the charge, while From A Room: Volume 1 and Higher both held on for three stints.

Chris Stapleton Claims Two Bestsellers

Traveller only appears on the Official Country Artists Albums chart this week in the U.K., but it is not the singer-songwriter’s only win at the moment. Stapleton doubles up on that list as Higher returns at No. 19. That same set also slips slightly on the Official Americana chart, dipping to the same position.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/chris-stapleton-returns-to-no-1-as-his-breakout-album-turns-10/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
