Chronicling the End of Bitcoin: Analyst Estimates It Might Happen in 11 Years

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 15:30
While many now believe that bitcoin has been battle-tested and has staying power, others still consider that the top cryptocurrency might come to an end, as the mining industry may be unable to continue operating and maintain profitable margins in the next 7 to 11 years.

When Will Bitcoin End? Analyst Believes the Shrinking Revenue Will Hit Miners in 11 Years

While some proponents of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies believe that the digital asset has achieved mainstream status and is safe from ceasing operations in the short term, others stress that it is still fundamentally flawed and may face significant challenges that could end this experiment in the coming years.

Justin Bons, founder and CIO of Cybercapital, a Europe-based cryptocurrency fund, describes this end as a result of bitcoin’s reliance on a PoW (proof-of-work) consensus algorithm, which needs miners to intermediate and help complete transactions.

Bons predicts that, due to the reduction in the security budget—the amount of bitcoin miners receive for their operations—bitcoin will cease to exist within a period of 7 to 11 years. Bons anticipates the decline of the bitcoin mining industry due to the continuous shrinkage of this metric, which has decreased by over 40% in the last 4 years.

After this happens, Bons stresses that due to the low hashrate securing the network, bitcoin will face censorship and 51% attacks, which will jeopardize the security of the funds already available in users’ and institutions’ wallets.

“Core will then have to increase inflation beyond 21M, splitting the chain & that will be the end!” Bons anticipates, forecasting that the crisis would result in developers changing the fundamental characteristics of the network in the face of extinction.

Others have already shown concerns regarding the reduction of the security budget and its effect on the security of the bitcoin network. In April, Bitcoin Core developer James O’Beirne also commented on the issue, showing concern that in the face of a mining crisis, miners might push to change some of bitcoin’s fundamentals, which he called “property rights.”

Read more: Bitcoin Core Developer: Erosion of Security Budget May Undermine Bitcoin’s Monetary Fundamentals

Read more: Ethereum Researcher: Bitcoin Security Budget a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let's Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
