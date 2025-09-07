Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining released its unaudited production and operations update for August 2025, revealing that the company mined 241 BTC in August and sold 42 BTC during the same period, bringing its current Bitcoin holdings to 1,414. Cipher Mining also disclosed that it currently owns 115,000 mining rigs, with a Bitcoin mining hash rate of 23 exahashes per second at the end of the month.

