Circle Adds $750 Million USDC to Solana as 2025 Minting Nears $25 Billion

Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show

Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show.

The latest transaction lifts the amount of USDC created on Solana so far in 2025 to about $24.75 billion. Earlier in the week Circle added $1.25 billion, when the year-to-date total reached $24 billion, underscoring the rapid expansion of the dollar-pegged token’s supply on the network.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.