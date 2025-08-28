Circle and Finastra weave USDC settlement into bank payments

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 00:21
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0717+14.70%

Circle and Finastra seek to provide financial institutions connected to Finastra’s vast ecosystem with native access to USDC transactions and treasury services in a move that could increase speed and reduce costs for end users.

Summary
  • Finastra and Circle announced the integration of USDC settlement into Finastra’s Global PAYplus platform.
  • The move enables banks to leverage USDC for cross-border transactions without altering existing fiat processes.
  • The collaboration could streamline payments for institutions handling over $5 trillion in daily transfers.

According to a press release dated August 27, Finastra and Circle have entered a strategic collaboration to integrate USDC settlement directly into Finastra’s Global PAYplus (GPP) platform.

The technical integration will allow GPP’s network of financial institutions, which processes over $5 trillion in daily cross-border transactions, to utilize the USDC stablecoin as a settlement layer.

Finastra said the key innovation is that banks can maintain fiat currency instructions on both the sending and receiving ends of a transaction while leveraging USDC’s blockchain infrastructure for the actual movement of value behind the scenes, providing an optional, more efficient settlement rail without forcing a complete overhaul of existing bank processes.

Stablecoins edge closer to the banking mainstream

The integration matters because it lowers the barriers for banks to experiment with stablecoin settlement without tearing out their existing systems. Finastra’s Global PAYplus already handles more than $5 trillion in cross-border payments every day. Plugging USDC into that machinery provides a test case on how blockchain-based settlement can be layered into the global financial system without breaking it.

For Circle, the partnership is a strategic masterstroke in its competition within the stablecoin arena. While its USDC stablecoin, with a market cap of $69.2 billion, remains a strong second to Tether’s dominant USDT, this deal is less about raw market cap and more about utility and legitimacy.

Embedding USDC into the plumbing of major banks positions it as the stablecoin of choice for institutional settlement, a use case far removed from the speculative trading that often characterizes the larger stablecoin market. The move could create a massive new demand channel anchored in real-world economic activity.

Finastra’s role as the enabler cannot be overstated. The company claims to provide mission-critical solutions to over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. This reach gives the collaboration its weight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement