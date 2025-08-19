Circle (CRCL) Acquires Malachite To Fuel Development Of New Arc Blockchain

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has recently made headlines with its public debut on NASDAQ under the ticker CRCL. This move is part of a broader strategy that includes the development of a public blockchain specifically designed for stablecoin transactions, known as the Arc Blockchain.

Malachite Integration For Arc Blockchain

The company announced on Monday that it has acquired Malachite, a consensus engine that will reportedly play a crucial role in supporting the launch of Arc1, an open Layer-1 (L1) blockchain network tailored for stablecoin finance, expected to launch later this year.

Malachite has attracted Circle’s attention for its work in consensus and verifiability. It features a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus engine based on the Tendermint algorithm, designed with a modular approach that prioritizes correctness and efficiency.

Originally developed to fulfill the real-world demands of decentralized systems, Malachite’s integration with Circle is anticipated to enhance the performance, reliability, and security of stablecoin-based payments.

As announced, this alignment with Malachite’s mission to deliver trustworthy, low-cost, and borderless financial infrastructure reinforces Circle’s commitment to innovation in the stablecoin space.

Ethan Buchman, CEO of Informal Systems, which developed Malachite, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, calling it a significant validation of both Malachite and their incubation model.

He emphasized that firm’s adoption of Malachite provides a “financial foundation for future development,” ensuring that their technology contributes to meaningful outcomes aligned with their mission.

Circle Remains Cautious In Expansion Strategy

This acquisition comes at a time when Circle is experiencing a notable surge in metrics. Jeremy Fox-Geen, Circle’s Chief Financial Officer, reported a significant increase in institutional interest following the company’s IPO and the introduction of the GENIUS Act for a new stablecoin framework.

As of June 30, the circulation of USDC had increased by 90% compared to the previous year, with the stablecoin issuer projecting sustained growth at a compounded annual rate of 40%.

Financially, Circle has reported a robust year-over-year (YoY) revenue increase of 53%, reaching $658 million. This growth has primarily been driven by increased interest income generated from the cash reserves and short-term investments backing its USDC stablecoins.

However, Circle did report a net loss of $482 million, attributed to non-cash charges related to its IPO. Jeremy Allaire indicated that Circle is taking a cautious approach to acquisitions, stating, “We’re careful and deliberate. I don’t think our strategy here is to go try and do big, complex acquisitions to throw additional business lines.”

As of this writing, Circle’s stock, CRCL, trades at $145, a drop of over 50% from its $299 record reached only three weeks after its initial public offering.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com