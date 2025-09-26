The post Circle Examines Ways to Reverse Transactions to Counter Fraud, Disputes: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle Internet, (CRCL) is examining ways of reversing transactions involving its stablecoin, USDC, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday. The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin is “thinking through … whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions,” the company’s president, Heath Tarbert, said in an interview with the newspaper. Stablecoins, tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial (TradFi) asset such as a fiat currency, are an important cog in the cryptocurrency machine, offering users a hedge against the volatility than can hit tokens like BTC$109,355.68 and ETH$3,908.80. They’re also finding popularity as a method for international payments. The sector has a market cap of about $300 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. USDC alone has a market cap of $74 billion; market leader Tether’s USDT has $173 billion. Tarbert said that allowing transactions to be refunded in case of fraud or disputes, similar to what is possible in TradFi, would help push stablecoins into the mainstream. Such a development may rub certain crypto purists up the wrong way, because they consider settlement finality to be non-negotiable. Introducing the possibility of reversing transactions could rely on the the arbitration of a central authority, which many believe is antithesis of the decentralization that lies at cryptocurrency’s core. “At the same time, we want settlement finality,” Tarbert said. “So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.” Circle has been at the forefront of growing adoption of stablecoins in the U.S. this year following its successful initial public offering (IPO) in June. The company did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/circle-examines-ways-to-reverse-transactions-to-counter-fraud-disputes-ftThe post Circle Examines Ways to Reverse Transactions to Counter Fraud, Disputes: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle Internet, (CRCL) is examining ways of reversing transactions involving its stablecoin, USDC, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday. The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin is “thinking through … whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions,” the company’s president, Heath Tarbert, said in an interview with the newspaper. Stablecoins, tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial (TradFi) asset such as a fiat currency, are an important cog in the cryptocurrency machine, offering users a hedge against the volatility than can hit tokens like BTC$109,355.68 and ETH$3,908.80. They’re also finding popularity as a method for international payments. The sector has a market cap of about $300 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. USDC alone has a market cap of $74 billion; market leader Tether’s USDT has $173 billion. Tarbert said that allowing transactions to be refunded in case of fraud or disputes, similar to what is possible in TradFi, would help push stablecoins into the mainstream. Such a development may rub certain crypto purists up the wrong way, because they consider settlement finality to be non-negotiable. Introducing the possibility of reversing transactions could rely on the the arbitration of a central authority, which many believe is antithesis of the decentralization that lies at cryptocurrency’s core. “At the same time, we want settlement finality,” Tarbert said. “So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.” Circle has been at the forefront of growing adoption of stablecoins in the U.S. this year following its successful initial public offering (IPO) in June. The company did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/circle-examines-ways-to-reverse-transactions-to-counter-fraud-disputes-ft

Circle Examines Ways to Reverse Transactions to Counter Fraud, Disputes: FT

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016947-1.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001542-4.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.007635-1.96%

Circle Internet, (CRCL) is examining ways of reversing transactions involving its stablecoin, USDC, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday.

The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin is “thinking through … whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions,” the company’s president, Heath Tarbert, said in an interview with the newspaper.

Stablecoins, tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial (TradFi) asset such as a fiat currency, are an important cog in the cryptocurrency machine, offering users a hedge against the volatility than can hit tokens like BTC$109,355.68 and ETH$3,908.80. They’re also finding popularity as a method for international payments. The sector has a market cap of about $300 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. USDC alone has a market cap of $74 billion; market leader Tether’s USDT has $173 billion.

Tarbert said that allowing transactions to be refunded in case of fraud or disputes, similar to what is possible in TradFi, would help push stablecoins into the mainstream.

Such a development may rub certain crypto purists up the wrong way, because they consider settlement finality to be non-negotiable. Introducing the possibility of reversing transactions could rely on the the arbitration of a central authority, which many believe is antithesis of the decentralization that lies at cryptocurrency’s core.

“At the same time, we want settlement finality,” Tarbert said. “So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.”

Circle has been at the forefront of growing adoption of stablecoins in the U.S. this year following its successful initial public offering (IPO) in June.

The company did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/circle-examines-ways-to-reverse-transactions-to-counter-fraud-disputes-ft

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON