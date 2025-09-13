Circle hints at native USDC launch on Hyperliquid’s new chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:36
Stablecoin issuer Circle appears set to deepen its role in decentralized finance by preparing a native launch of USD Coin (USDC) on Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 chain, HyperEVM.

On Sept. 12, blockchain researcher MLM Blockchain flagged test transactions involving USDC on HyperEVM’s mainnet, suggesting that a native deployment could roll out in the coming weeks.

Adding to speculation, the same wallet connected to Circle recently acquired about $5 million worth of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token.

The purchase reinforced the view that Circle is positioning itself more deeply in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. If the launch goes live, HyperEVM would join 24 other networks that already support USDC, including Ethereum, Solana, and the XRP Ledger.

Circle’s USDC is the second-largest stablecoin in the industry, with a market capitalization of more than $72 billion. Hyperliquid, on the other hand, is the dominant decentralized perpetual exchange, controlling more than 60% of the market.

USDC situation on Hyperliquid

The potential launch follows a public statement from Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who wrote that the company intends to be “a major player and contributor” within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

According to him:

Yet Circle’s push comes as Hyperliquid prepares to introduce its native stablecoin, USDH. That project has drawn attention from major players such as Native Market, Paxos, OpenEden, and Agora, signaling a real challenge to Circle’s position.

Over the past year, Hyperliquid has relied heavily on Circle’s stablecoin to power its markets, with around $5.773 billion in USDC supply on the platform. That concentration means Hyperliquid accounts for roughly 8% of all USDC in circulation, making it one of Circle’s most dominant chains, according to DeFiLlama data.

So, should liquidity migrate to USDH, Circle could lose as much as $200 million in annual revenue, which might impact its business.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/circle-hints-at-native-usdc-launch-on-hyperliquids-new-chain/

