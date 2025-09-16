Circle launches native USDC on Hyperliquid alongside bridged version

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 23:29
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1343+9.63%

Circle announced its expansion on the Hyperliquid chain, with a native version of USDC. The asset will be added to the existing bridged USDC, expanding Circle’s influence. 

Circle, Inc. announced the launch of a native USDC version on the Hyperliquid native chain. The version will be added to the balance of bridged USDC, at over $5.9B. The decision to integrate Circle breaks away from the scenario where USDC abandons Hyperliquid, to be replaced completely by USDH. The recent decision will mean both stablecoins will coexist on the perpetual futures DEX.

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder of Circle, announced that USDC would expand with a HyperEVM version, in addition to a CCTP V2 facility for cross-chain transfers. Circle will also become one of the chain’s stakeholders after acquiring a share of HYPE tokens. 

The native version was announced just a day after Hyperliquid’s team prepares to launch the USDH ticker. As Cryptopolitan reported, Hyperliquid picked the Native Markets team to launch the token. 

Hours before the announcement, Circle also bridged 2M USDC from Arbitrum to HyperEVM, though the amount was relatively small compared to the scale of Hyperliquid’s trading. 

The partnership with Circle also calms the fears of USDC being transferred out of Hyperliquid. For now, the USDC token remains the main source of liquidity and pair-building. The main stablecoin on Hyperliquid may result in up to $200M in fees for the issuer. The future liquidity and growth of Hyperliquid will show if USDC and USDH are complementary or will be competing for attention. 

As the issuer of a native asset, Circle secured its position within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. As one of the major assets, Circle may receive a significant share of fees from trading activity. Staking HYPE may also boost the revenues of Circle from the ecosystem. Until recently, USDT and USDC were not subjected to staking requirements due to the well-established liquidity and influence of the tokens. 

Until September 2025, Circle held 8.20% of its supply of USDC on Hyperliquid. The issuer earned up to $109M to date from bridging and USDC usage. It remains to be seen how the native USDC will affect the activity of the Arbitrum-Hyperliquid bridge, which was the main point of entry for USDC into the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

USDC measures Hyperliquid liveliness

USDC deposits give a glimpse of the activity on Hyperliquid. The token has become a proxy for whale activity, as well as the liquidity trends on the exchange. 

Circle expands on Hyperliquid with a native version of USDCUSDC deposits became more frequent in September, though transferring lower amounts. | Source: Dune Analytics

Deposits range from up to $49M for some of the biggest whales to a few hundred dollars for regular traders. In September, USDC inflows increased, with more regular deposits. The average deposit size is at a lower baseline of $18,150, as an average between whales and small-scale users. The bulk of deposits is for under $400 in USDC.

Circle’s CCTP feature may also change the way Hyperliquid traders are depositing and moving USDC. The token is interoperable across the crypto ecosystem, meaning traders can shift the tokens more easily to another network. Circle will offer easier liquidity flows and faster cross-chain operations, potentially bringing users from multiple ecosystems. 

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0728+0.66%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0429-0.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,382.63+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,477.37-0.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply