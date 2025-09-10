Circle Partners Fireblocks to Boost USDC Adoption on Arc Blockchain

Key Notes

Partnership enables financial institutions to access unified stablecoin solutions through enhanced custody infrastructure.

USDC market cap reaches $72 billion with 11% growth amid improving regulatory conditions for digital assets.

Arc blockchain integration provides enterprise-grade programmable money rails for cross-border treasury management.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Circle, issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USDC, announced a strategic collaboration with infrastructure firm Fireblocks. The collaboration aims to expand



adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Circle’s Arc blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network.

The initiative is designed to make it easier and safer for financial institutions to build digital asset offerings. Circle’s stablecoin network will complement Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure to provide cross-border treasury and tokenization asset settlement.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Circle’s USDC has hit $72 billion market capitalization, up 11% within the last 30 days, reflecting growing market dominance amid positive swings in the US regulatory stance on stablecoins.

Stablecoin Solutions to be Deployed on Circle’s Arc Blockchain

Through the integration, Fireblocks customers will gain seamless access to Circle’s stablecoins and products, including Circle Gateway, a crosschain primitive that enables unified USDC balance for instant liquidity transfers across supported blockchains.

All integrations will be underpinned by Arc, Circle’s new open Layer-1, enterprise-grade blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance. With Fireblocks’ early support for Arc, thousands of institutions will be able to securely build, deploy, and transact on programmable money rails.

With Fireblocks securing more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, this collaboration represents a major step toward creating unified treasury management solutions across cross-border, merchant and retail use cases within an institutional-grade, programmable financial system.

