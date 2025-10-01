Circle Stock In Spotlight As USDC Now Gains Backing From Deutsche Bank

Key Insights:

Circle stock has risen as stablecoin adoption gains corporate backing.

Circle has teamed up with Deutsche Börse to integrate USDC and EURC in Europe.

Visa is testing stablecoin use in cross-border payments with 2026 expansion.

Circle Internet Financials has teamed up with Deutsche Börse Group to bring its USDC and EURC stablecoins into European markets.

The move, announced in Germany, marks the first link between a major stablecoin issuer and a leading European market operator.

Notably, this is happening with Circle stock moving on rising corporate adoption.

Circle and Deutsche Bank Agree on Stablecoin Rollout

Circle and Deutsche Börse Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring stablecoins into regulated European finance.

The plan includes Circle’s USDC and EURC, which will be integrated into Deutsche Börse’s market systems.

This is the first time in Europe that a global stablecoin company has partnered with a major financial market operator.

Notably, this development has boosted market optimism, as evidenced by the recent surge in Circle stock.

Circle and Deutsche Börse Partnership | Source: Jeremy Allaire

Both companies say the project could make trading and settlement cheaper and faster. It could also give banks and asset managers new ways to handle payments.

The move is possible because of the European Union’s new crypto law, known as MiCA.

It is the first full set of rules for digital assets in the region. Circle was the first international stablecoin issuer to comply with the law, giving it an early advantage in the European market.

The rollout will begin with the listing and trading of stablecoins on 360T’s 3DX exchange.

Services will also be provided through Crypto Finance and Clearstream, both of which are owned by Deutsche Börse.

Clearstream will handle custody, with support from Crypto Finance’s German arm.

Circle’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Allaire, said the goal is to expand stablecoin use in Europe.

He mentioned that regulated coins like USDC can lower risks, reduce costs, and improve efficiency for market participants.

Board members at Deutsche Börse also stress that stablecoins can help make European markets more transparent and competitive.

Circle Stock Reacts to Corporate Adoption

Circle stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRCL.

The CRCL stock closed near the flatline at $133 on September 30. Pre-market trading on October 1 showed a slight uptick to $134.45.

Circle Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance

The stock has traded between $64 and $298.99 over the past year. Circle’s market cap is $30.73 billion, with an average volume of 10.93 million.

The Circle stock is closely linked to the growth of its main product, USDC.

Rising circulation of the stablecoin and its use by companies such as Fireblocks, Finastra, and FIS have supported revenue growth.

These firms use USDC for payments and treasury management.

Despite these gains, Circle’s stock price has faced pressure in recent months. Analysts point to questions about valuation and growth prospects.

Still, the new agreement with Deutsche Börse is seen as a step that could build confidence by linking products of Circle with established financial players.

Investors are watching whether the broader adoption of USDC and EURC can improve market sentiment around the stock.

Corporate use of stablecoins could be a signal for future growth if more institutions take part.

Visa Tests Stablecoins in Cross-Border Payments

The wider stablecoin market is also drawing interest from major companies. Visa has begun a pilot to use stablecoins for cross-border payments.

The new system is run through Visa Direct and is designed to replace the need for businesses to pre-fund local accounts in foreign markets.

Visa has not shared the names of the companies taking part in the pilot. The company said that the programme will be expanded in 2026.

Meanwhile, many investors believe that this development will also boost the stablecoin issuers like Circle. Simultaneously, it could also help lift the Circle stock higher.

Notably, the main focus will be on banks, remittance companies, and other institutions that often need to hold funds in several currencies.

Notably, the pilot follows the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States. The law gives clear rules for stablecoin issuers and has encouraged large financial players to explore their use.