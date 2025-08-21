Circle Unveils Gateway to Simplify USDC Transfers Across Blockchains

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 00:00
USDCoin
Announced on August 19, the platform is built to solve one of the biggest headaches for institutions — liquidity fragmentation. Today, companies often have to spread USDC across several networks and manually rebalance funds.

Gateway eliminates that complexity by providing a single, unified balance usable on Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Unichain, with more chains — including Circle’s upcoming Arc network — to be added later.

Gateway blends smart contracts with an off-chain attestation layer, enabling fast, secure transfers between chains while keeping assets under the depositor’s control.

Fund movements require user signatures plus Gateway attestations, and a trustless fallback system lets users recover funds after seven days if the API is offline.

Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support

The platform is aimed at payment processors, exchanges, custodians, wallet providers, and DeFi traders who need faster and more capital-efficient stablecoin management. Instead of parking liquidity on each chain, users deposit USDC once and can deploy it anywhere instantly.

Circle has been steadily expanding stablecoin infrastructure this year. In April, it launched the Refund Protocol to handle transaction disputes without intermediaries. Later in 2025, it plans to debut Arc, a dedicated blockchain for enterprise-grade payments and capital markets, with USDC as its default gas token.

Together, these initiatives highlight Circle’s push to strengthen USDC’s role at the core of digital finance, making it easier for institutions to treat stablecoins as part of everyday financial infrastructure.

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 