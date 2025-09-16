Citigroup Predicts Ethereum Price to Fall to $4,300 by Year-End

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:14
Citigroup

Citigroup predicts Ethereum could end 2025 at around $4,300, slightly below its current $4,515 level. Analysts outlined a bull case of $6,400 and a bear case of $2,200. The bank noted that much of Ethereum’s recent growth is driven by Layer-2 networks, with only about 30% of activity flowing to the main chain. This leaves ETH trading above their model estimates, raising caution over its current valuation despite optimism around scaling solutions.

