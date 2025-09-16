Citigroup predicts Ethereum price will fall to $4,300 by year-end

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

United States President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recently released its long-awaited crypto report . The document, which was made publicly available on July 30, outlines policy recommendations for regulating crypto in the U.S. The report includes recommendations on crypto market structure, jurisdictional oversight, banking regulations, promoting U.S. dollar hegemony through stablecoins, and taxation of cryptocurrencies. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 President Trump is also reportedly planning to sign an executive order directing banking regulators to investigate claims of debanking made by the crypto sector . Grassroots Organizations Play Key Role In Shaping Legislation While the recent efforts from President Trump and his team are clear, grassroots organizations are also playing a key role in advancing crypto legislation in the U.S. Michael Cameron, co-founder of decentralized exchange Superb, told Cryptonews that most people underestimate how the future of crypto in the U.S. is being shaped by passionate groups of lawyers, developers, anonymous people, and others. “People think it’s lobbyists in suits doing the heavy lifting,” Cameron said. “While they certainly are—crypto firms spent over $18 million on federal lobbying in early 2025—behind the scenes, there are discord groups reading draft bills at 2 a.m. and DAO treasurers fervently calling congressional staffers.” Given this, it’s important to understand how specific grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto legislation in the U.S. Stand With Crypto Helps Voters Get Their Voices Heard Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto (SWC)—a nonprofit advocacy organization backed by Coinbase —told Cryptonews that he was fortunate to join top industry leaders and advocates at the White House for the release of Trump’s recent crypto report. Lynaugh elaborated that not only was the report monumental for the entire crypto sector, but it was the first time that SWC was represented as part of an important legislative effort. “Policy makers and regulators in the White House finally see strength in the Stand With Crypto community,” Lynaugh said. “The recommendations that our working group put forward and the impact from pro-crypto voters have demonstrated a big win here.” Digital asset advocate and @stcloudfcu Chief Lending Officer Chase Larson met with his senator in D.C. last month! Hear what Chase has to say about removing ambiguity and unleashing innovation when it comes to crypto regulation: pic.twitter.com/GxhpvQAjyn — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) August 5, 2025 According to Lynaugh, SWC is one of the most engaged, organized, and fastest-growing grassroots political forces in America. The organization has more than 2.3 million crypto advocates across the country and is on track to exceed 2.5 million. SWC’s goal is to have a footprint in all 50 states by the end of this year. “Stand With Crypto has built an engaged voting bloc that is mobilizing at every level of the U.S. government: from the steps of Capitol Hill to state legislatures,” Lynaugh said. More than 600,000 crypto voters registered to vote in 2024 with SWC’s support. Lynaugh believes that SWC drove a majority of crypto voters to the polls last year, noting that this further proves how crypto votes matter for determining election outcomes. Lynaugh added that SWC sent out around 70,000 emails to senators when the GENIUS Act was being voted on. “We also organized a coalition letter signed by 65 crypto-focused orgs, representing 6,100 jobs across 21 states, to every member of the House in support of the CLARITY Act,” he said. Grassroots Organizations Influence State-Level Policy Grassroots organizations at the state level are also helping shape crypto policy . For example, the North American Blockchain Association (NABA) is building a state-by-state network to advance blockchain policy across North America. Wade Preston, director of community outreach for NABA, told Cryptonews that he specifically serves as the bridge between NABA’s member states and federal policy developments. “I help member states navigate the complexities to implement their policy initiatives. We’re empowering grassroots advocates in every state to make their voices heard and give them the tools they need to succeed in their jurisdictions,” Preston said. NABA has also encouraged the rise of other state-level organizations. Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), told Cryptonews that the TBC coordinates industry voices, educates policymakers, and drafts model legislation. For instance, Bratcher noted that TBC helped draft Texas’ HB 1666, along with the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation, SB 21 . “Our advocacy in Texas has led to one of the most favorable regulatory environments for digital assets in the U.S.,” Bratcher said. He added that while TBC was not directly involved in drafting the recent White House crypto report, the organization has actively contributed to the national policy dialogue. “This has been through invited testimony, public comment on proposed rules, and meetings with federal agencies. Our efforts have helped shape a more informed and nuanced approach to crypto regulation,” Bratcher commented. Crypto-friendly states like Florida also have communities helping to ensure that lawmakers understand Web3 technology to pass better policies. James Slusser, a Polkadot Senior Ambassador, told Cryptonews that Polkadot plays a key role in shaping crypto-friendly legislation by offering lawmakers a direct line to the technology’s builders. “Polkadot is in a unique position to educate and inform public policy. We support state-level engagement through organizations like the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA) and the Texas Blockchain Council, while also contributing to national efforts through groups like the Blockchain Association and the North American Blockchain Association,” Slusser explained. He added that these platforms allow Polkadot to collaborate with policymakers and industry peers to advocate for clear, innovation-friendly regulation. “For example, this year I represented Polkadot during FBBA’s Blockchain Day at the Florida Capitol, where we met directly with lawmakers to discuss how Web3 technology can support economic growth, digital infrastructure, and citizen empowerment in the state of Florida,” Slusser said. Education Remains Key While it’s clear that grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto policies in the U.S., a key challenge remains education. Slusser pointed out that he believes the biggest issue here is bridging the gap between complex technical systems and public policy frameworks. “Many lawmakers are eager to learn but lack structured, neutral resources that explain blockchain technology in a meaningful way,” he said. Echoing this, Bratcher noted that overcoming misinformation and political inertia in Washington remains problematic. “Many lawmakers still misunderstand the technology or associate it with illicit activity,” he said. Education remains key to combat these challenges, which is why groups like TBC and Polkadot are focused on new initiatives. For instance, Slusser shared that earlier this year, Polkadot launched a “Blockchain Basics for Policymakers.” The course was led by Dr. Lisa Cameron, founder of the UKUS Crypto Alliance and a former Member of the British Parliament. “The course was held in Zug, Switzerland—often called Crypto Valley—and was attended by a cross-party delegation of British MPs, equipping them with practical knowledge about blockchain and Web3 technologies,” Slusser said. Bratcher added that TBC regularly hosts educational summits, like The North American Blockchain Summit and USSAIC in Washington, D.C. “This helps us maintain a constant presence with both state and federal policymakers.” Lynaugh further remarked that SWC has plans to launch college chapters in the future. “SWC has only been around for 2 years now, so we need more people to continue to join us and take action when the time comes,” he said.