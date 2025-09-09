BitcoinWorld



CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20

Anjouan, Anjouan, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

In August 2025, CLAPS Crypto Casino announced a new bonus offer for new players. When making the first deposit of €20 or the equivalent in cryptocurrency, users can claim an extra 100 free spins — by using the promo code CLAPSFS100 at registration.

These spins can be used on top-performing slot from Pragmatic Play Sweet Bonanza 1000.

All free spins come with no wagering requirements, meaning players can withdraw their potential winnings immediately after playing — no extra conditions attached.

CLAPS positions itself as a next-generation crypto casino: registration without verification, the ability to deposit from any wallet or buy crypto with a bank card, fast payouts, and weekly cashback. The platform already offers over 4,500 games and is actively expanding its bonus system for new users.

This new offer is part of a larger 2025 strategy to attract the crypto-savvy audience. It targets those who want to try online casino gaming with zero risk but a chance to win.

Promotion details, free spin terms, and the full list of eligible games are available on the official CLAPS Casino website — claps.com.

About CLAPS

CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

Contact

PR Manager

Liubov

[email protected]



