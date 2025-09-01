CLAPS Integrates Alchemy Pay for Seamless Crypto and Payments

Anjouan, Comoro Islands, September 1st, 2025, Chainwire
CLAPS, the crypto casino platform, has announced its integration with Alchemy Pay, enabling users to deposit and withdraw funds using both cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat payment methods.
With this integration, players around the world can now make instant transactions via credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and a wide range of crypto assets. The move is aimed at lowering the entry barrier for new users, especially in regions where access to Web3 tools or traditional banking is limited.
Alchemy Pay giving CLAPS the infrastructure to expand into new markets with ease. The solution also meets high standards for security and regulatory compliance, which is critical for any financial service in the crypto space.
This partnership reflects CLAPS’s broader vision: building a fast, accessible, and transparent product that works for users of all backgrounds — whether they’re crypto natives or just getting started.
About CLAPS
CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem.
