CleanCore Completes $175M Investment; Establishes DOGE Treasury

Key Points: CleanCore Solutions finalizes $175M investment for Dogecoin treasury.

Marco Margiotta joins CleanCore as Chief Investment Officer.

This positions Dogecoin among corporate treasury assets.

CleanCore Solutions Ltd. completed a $175 million private equity investment, establishing an official Dogecoin treasury with the Dogecoin Foundation, appointed Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer.

This marks a significant shift in corporate treasury assets, potentially increasing Dogecoin’s market adoption and its stance as a viable reserve asset alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

CleanCore Invests $175M in Dogecoin Treasury

CleanCore Solutions announced the completion of a $175 million private equity investment to establish an official Dogecoin treasury. Included were major firms like MOZAYYX, Pantera, and FalconX. The new funds are designated for DOGE token purchases, reshaping CleanCore’s asset strategy.

The company becomes the first to formally integrate Dogecoin into its treasury, aligning it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move could potentially boost DOGE’s liquidity and influence the altcoin market.

Dogecoin Adoption Spurs Market Speculations

Did you know? In a pioneering move, CleanCore Solutions became the first U.S.-listed company to integrate Dogecoin into its corporate treasury strategy, signaling a shift toward digital asset adoption in conventional finance.

According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin currently trades at $0.21 with a market cap of $32.23 billion. The token’s trading volume decreased by 40.60% over 24 hours. Recent figures show a 1.36% change over 24 hours and a 0.69% shift in seven days.

Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates this development could accelerate regulatory focus on digital asset adoption in corporate treasuries. Finance sector experts predict a significant leap in blockchain compliance measures due to increased DOGE-related integration and potential market adjustments to this crypto adoption trend. This reflects the House of Doge approach in expanding global awareness and incorporation into digital currencies.