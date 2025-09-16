CleanCore increases its holdings of Dogecoin by 100 million, exceeding 600 million

PANews reported on September 16th that NYSE American- listed CleanCore Solutions ( ZONE ) has purchased an additional 100 million Dogecoins ( DOGE ), bringing its total holdings to over 600 million. Earlier this month, CleanCore launched a $175 million Dogecoin reserve, aiming to increase its holdings to 1 billion within 30 days, with the long-term goal of acquiring 5% of the circulating supply of DOGE . The company, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge , aims to promote DOGE's use as a reserve asset and in payment, tokenization, remittance, and quasi-staking products. Since the reserve was launched, the price of DOGE has risen by over 25% .