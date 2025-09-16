CleanCore increases its holdings of Dogecoin by 100 million, exceeding 600 million

PANews reported on September 16th that NYSE American- listed CleanCore Solutions ( ZONE ) has purchased an additional 100 million Dogecoins ( DOGE ), bringing its total holdings to over 600 million. Earlier this month, CleanCore launched a $175 million Dogecoin reserve, aiming to increase its holdings to 1 billion within 30 days, with the long-term goal of acquiring 5% of the circulating supply of DOGE . The company, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge , aims to promote DOGE's use as a reserve asset and in payment, tokenization, remittance, and quasi-staking products. Since the reserve was launched, the price of DOGE has risen by over 25% .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.