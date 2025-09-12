CleanCore stacks 500M Dogecoin, hits halfway mark in 1B DOGE accumulation plan

CleanCore Solutions has surpassed the 500M Dogecoin milestone in its treasury strategy after a fresh $130M DOGE buy, marking the halfway point in its plan to stack 1B DOGE.

Summary CleanCore crossed 500M DOGE with a $130M buy on Thursday.

The goal is 1B DOGE in 30 days.

Long-term aim is to own 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.

CleanCore Solutions has crossed the halfway point in its mission to accumulate 1 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) within 30 days, after purchasing an additional $130 million worth of DOGE on Thursday. This latest acquisition pushed the company’s total holdings above 500 million DOGE.

The Thursday purchase follows an earlier buy of 285.42 million DOGE on Sept.8, as part of CleanCore’s aggressive accumulation strategy. The company’s end goal is to own 1 billion DOGE by early October, with plans to eventually hold up to 5% of the memecoin’s circulating supply.

The strategy is being executed through CleanCore’s dedicated DOGE treasury, created in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and its corporate arm, House of Doge. According to CleanCore Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta—who also heads House of Doge—the goal is to establish DOGE as a premier reserve asset while supporting its real-world utility in payments, tokenization, remittances, and staking-like applications.

Despite a 60% dip earlier this month following the announcement of a $175 million private placement to fund DOGE acquisitions, CleanCore stock (ZONE) remains up over 200%.

Dogecoin ETF launch looms

The timing of CleanCore’s DOGE accumulation coincides with growing anticipation around the launch of the first spot Dogecoin ETF. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) was initially scheduled to debut yesterday, but has now been delayed twice.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported the fund is now expected to launch sometime next week, probably on Thursday.