CleanSpark Expands Mining Operations with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan from Coinbase Prime

Highlights: CleanSpark expands energy and mining operations with a fresh $100 million Bitcoin-backed loan from Coinbase Prime. The mining firm will invest the capital in improving its mining operations. CleanSpark also plans to explore other operations aside from mining. American Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm CleanSpark has increased its capital strategy by securing an additional $100 million from Coinbase Prime. The mining company announced the new move in a press release on September 22, eliciting widespread reactions from Bitcoin and mining enthusiasts. According to the publication, CleanSpark stated that it plans to allocate the funds into key areas to fuel growth. First, the mining company will invest in energy expansion by adding more megawatts to its energy portfolio. Second, CleanSpark aims to scale its Bitcoin mining operations to improve capacity and efficiency. Lastly, the mining firm will invest in high-performance computing (HPC). This allows the company to explore other opportunities beyond mining. CleanSpark and Coinbase Prime Top Executives React Reacting to the development, CleanSpark’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Matt Schultz, expressed satisfaction with his company’s relationship with Coinbase Prime and the desire to add more energy capacities to its operations. The CEO also noted that CleanSpark might use some of its data centres for operations beyond Bitcoin mining. Schultz added: “We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate mining growth while simultaneously optimising our assets, particularly those near major metro centres and in our immediate pipeline, through the potential development of high-performance compute campuses.” Similarly, Brett Tejpaul, Coinbase’s Head of Institution, noted that CleanSpark is strengthening the crypto ecosystem through its innovative strategies. He added that with Coinbase Prime’s collaboration, CleanSpark will gain access to secure and regulated infrastructures to drive its mining operations. Gary A. Vecchiarelli, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and President at CleanSpark, emphasised growth over issuing new shares. “Our ‘Infrastructure First’ strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities,” the CFO added. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with @CleanSpark_Inc . Through Coinbase Prime, we’re enabling the expansion of their $100M bitcoin-backed credit facility—a bold step in scaling mining operations and advancing crypto’s role in global capital markets. https://t.co/Irxy946U7S — Coinbase Institutional (@CoinbaseInsto) September 22, 2025 August Mining Performance CleanSpark reported its Bitcoin mining metrics for last month in a press release on September 3. According to the publication, CleanSpark produced 657 BTC in August with a peak single-day production of 21.71 tokens. Average daily production was 21.20 BTC, while the total number of Bitcoin produced between January 2025 and August 2025 was 5,296 coins. Under fleet metrics, operational hashrate was 50.0 EH/s (exahashes per second), with an average operating hashrate of 43.3 EH/s. CleanSpark recorded a 16.07 J/Th (joules per terahash) as its fleet’s peak efficiency. Meanwhile, as of August 31, 2025, CleanSpark had deployed 242,222 units of mining machines to power operations. Overall, the mining firm owns a total of 12,827 BTC. It sold 533.5 BTC in August, realising $60,712,990 from the sales at an average cost of $113,800 and a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $114,981. Meanwhile, total power under contract was 2.03 gigawatts, while power utilised in August was 808 megawatts. Introducing $CLSK's August Bitcoin Mining Update (as of 8/31/25): *Bitcoin Production: 657*Total Bitcoin Holdings: 12,827*Operational Hashrate: 50.0 EH/s*Average Operating Hashrate: 43.3 EH/s(1.4 EH/s Growth Month Over Month)*Peak Efficiency of Deployed Fleet: 16.07 J/Th… pic.twitter.com/SthtDSLV0d — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) September 3, 2025 Countries and Institutions Adopt Mining as CleanSpark Expands Operations On September 10, Crypto2Community reported that Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted in support of new bills, favouring the establishment of a state cryptocurrency reserve and mining operations, using national resources. The move aims to boost the country’s economic outlook via digital innovation. In related news, Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation announced on September 9 that it has reached an agreement to acquire a Dogecoin mining operation with 2,500 active mining rigs and 1,000 more units. 